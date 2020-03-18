Tennessee’s spring and winter sports coaches, as well as Tennessee director of athletics Phillip Fulmer, met with the local media Tuesday to discuss the sudden end to the 2019-2020 seasons and the challenges facing them with the fallout and combating of the coronavirus.
“These are unprecedented times,” Tennessee director of athletics Phillip Fulmer said. “Times that are difficult for everyone. Our teams, our coaches, our administration, media, the fans. We’re all navigating this together.”
Tennessee’s men’s and women’s basketball teams had just a few games remaining in its season including the NCAA Tournament for the Lady Vols and the SEC Tournament for the men’s team. However, the athletic department is focused on the state’s rich history of stepping up in times of need, and less on the unsettling end to the season.
“We have two key messages that we want to convey today,” Fulmer said. “One is I’m heartbroken for our student athletes that to no fault of their own have seen the pursuit of their athletic goals interrupted in such an unexpected way.”
“Number two, and much more important, we need to, and we have, put our competitive nature aside in the Southeastern Conference and come together to fight the spread of this virus. Our student athletes realize and have responded beautifully.”
Tennessee’s basketball team was nearing the end of its season as the Vols were set to tip-off postseason play in the SEC Tournament just over an hour before the event was canceled, and not long before the season was canceled.
“We got there quick and we were back on the road in an hour headed this way,” Barnes said of how things went after the tournament was called. “We had our medical staff come in and talk to our players about where we were at that point in time and the cautions that need to be taken. … We briefly talked about the season, but not as much as you’d think because our focus was on that (educating players).”
Without a miraculous run in the SEC Tournament, Tennessee would have missed the now canceled NCAA Tournament. However, the Vols season likely wouldn’t have ended in Nashville as Tennessee likely would have received an invitation to play in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), which Barnes said Tennessee would accept after the Vols’ regular season ending loss to Auburn.
Nevertheless, Barnes message mirrored that of Fulmer, focusing on health during the ongoing pandemic, and making sure his players understood the severity of the situation and their actions.
“I would like to think that all are student athletes and people their age will realize how serious this is and how important they are, so they don’t do something careless and bring something back to their parents, grandparents,” Barnes said.
“It’s a very surreal time. It’s an unbelievable time for many of us because you feel like, somewhat in terms of your ability to move and go and do what you do, you can’t do that because right now it’s not about us it’s about our country and the safety of our country.”
Fulmer stated during the press conference that the university was trying to get all student athletes back home, but that those without a good place to go would be welcomed on campus.
That goal is a tricky one for the basketball program because of the four international players on the roster. Due to increased plane ticket cost, NCAA’s rule that allows the university to only pay $1,000 for a student athlete's flight and travel restrictions, getting international players home has been a tricky venture.
“Their parents want them home, just like I’d want my kids’ home,” Barnes said. “Santi (Santiago Vescovi) for instance, had a direct flight home from Miami that was canceled. They don’t fly that flight to Uruguay. … We won’t do any of that without the parents knowing the route that has to be taken, but I can tell you the one thing that’s come loud and clear is they want their sons back.”
One of the many questions facing all collegiate sports at this time is how players will continue to train. Tennessee has closed down all its workout facilities and public gyms are tricky due to social distancing and how the coronavirus spreads.
However, Barnes remains confident that his players will be able to continue to work on their craft and improve during this time of uncertainty.
“They want to go workout,” Barnes said. “I think they will find a way to do that. I just can’t imagine world class athletes not doing that. … We would tell our guys this, ‘Whatever you decide to do you better make sure the safety, you better make sure you’re putting nobody else in harm’s way.’”