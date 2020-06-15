Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class loaded up on talent in April and May before slowing down over the past few weeks. June won't be a barren month though, as in-state tight end Hudson Wolfe committed to Tennessee Monday over Ole Miss, Alabama and Ohio State.
West Tennessee is always a difficult place for the Vols to recruit due to its proximity to Knoxville. It makes Jeremy Pruitt and company's recruitment of Wolfe even more impressive, keeping the 6-foot-6, 240 pound pass catcher instate over SEC schools in a closer proximity.
In the end this came down to an Ohio State- Tennessee battle with Will Friend and Joe Osovet playing a major role in securing his commitment for the Big Orange.
Wolfe ranks as a 4-star and the No. 225 player in the 2021 class according to the 247sports composite.
After missing on a few instate recruits, Wolfe, the state's sixth best player becomes the Vols' highest ranked instate recruit.
Tennessee now has 24 commits in the 2021 class including 11 blue chippers. The Vols class remains the third best in the nation with Wolfe's commitment.