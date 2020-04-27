For the second time in as many days, and for the fifth time since the start of the coronavirus inflicted dead period, the Vols added a commitment poaching 4-star safety Kamar Wilcoxson out of the Sunshine State.
Wilcoxson, a 6-foot-1 safety, plus at IMG Academy in Bradenton, a football and basketball prep school. The blue chip recruit was twice committed to Florida before decommitting and eventually choosing the Vols over Florida, Ohio State and Alabama.
Wilcoxson ranks as the 266th best player in the 2021 class and 14th best safety according to the 247sports composite ranking. Wilcoxson could also play cornerback in college.
The commitment is another big recruiting win for Jeremy Pruitt, Derrick Ansley and the Vols' defensive staff. Tennessee poached the Florida native just a day after earning a commitment from Dylan Brooks, the number one player in Alabama.
Wilcoxson's commitment gives Tennessee 12 commits and the No. 7 class in the 2021 cycle.