Tennessee added its third commitment in as many days on Tuesday as 4-star wide receiver Julian Nixon announced his commitment to Tennessee.
Tee Martin, Brian Neidermeyer and the rest of the Vols’ staff have been on Nixon hard for a while and that paid off as Tennessee held off Auburn, Arkansas and Florida for the blue-chip recruit.
The Roswell, Georgia native ranks as the nation’s 238th best and Georgia’s 23rd best player in the class of 2021 according to the 247sports composite.
Nixon has a big frame, similar to the star receivers Tennessee lost to graduation in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect has impressed scouts and coaches alike with his large catch radius and ability to high point the ball.
Nixon becomes the Vols’ fourth receiver commit of the 2021 class though Nixon has the frame to bulk up and play tight end at the collegiate level.