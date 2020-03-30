The recruiting world may be a little quiet right now with coaches and prospects not being able to meet in person due to the coronavirus. However, that hasn’t stopped prospects from making their college decisions over the past few weeks. Tennessee got in on the fun Monday landing 3-star running back Jaylen Wright.
A Durham, North Carolina, native, Wright chose Tennessee over offers from Arizona State, Miami and Rutgers. The track star is known for his speed with the ball out of the backfield and ranks as the nation’s 88th best running back and 58th best player in the state of North Carolina by 247sports.
Despite his lower ranking, Wright has been on Tennessee’s radar for a while and he was someone the Vols desperately wanted to add.
Wright visited Knoxville the first weekend in March before recruiting visits were forced to stop due to the coronavirus. Tennessee clearly made a big impact with Wright on his visit and was able to hold on to the momentum during the impromptu dead period.
Wright’s lead recruiter is the Vols’ new running back’s coach Jay Graham. Graham, a former Vol star, is from North Carolina and is helping the Big Orange create a recruiting footprint in the Tar Heel state.
Wright’s commitment gives the Vols eight commits in the 2021 class. Tennessee would like to pair Wright with a bigger running back in the 2021 class as the Vols have their eyes on Georgia native Cody Brown.