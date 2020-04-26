Tennessee's football program received perhaps its best news of the COVID-19 pandemic as Jeremy Pruitt and staff went into the Yellow Hammer state to pickup a commitment from 5-star defensive end Dylan Brooks.
Tennessee's staff leaned on its Alabama ties with Pruitt, defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and Tee Martin all being from Alabama.
Tennessee's football program received perhaps its best news of the COVID-19 pandemic as Jeremy Pruitt and staff went into the Yellow Hammer state to pick up a commitment from five-star, defensive end Dylan Brooks.
Tennessee's staff leaned on its Alabama ties with Pruitt, defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and Tee Martin all being from Alabama.
Brooks ranks as the No. 19 overall player in the 2021 class according to the 247 sports composite, the No. 1 weak-side
defensive end and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama. Brooks is projected to play outside linebacker in Knoxville.
Brooks chose the Vols over a top group of Alabama, Auburn and LSU with many believing LSU was the leader just a few weeks ago.
The Roanoke, Alabama native's lead recruiters were Ansley and outside linebacker coach Shelton Felton, but this recruitment was a team effort for the Vols' staff.
Brooks becomes the fifth player form the Yellow Hammer state to commit to the Vols joining four-star Jordan Mosely and three-stars Roc Taylor, Edwin White and Jay Jones.
Brooks becomes the 11th, and highest-rated member of Tennessee's 2021 class.