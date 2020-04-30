During what has been a highly successful period for Tennessee football since the coronavirus inflicted dead period began, the Vols added a commitment poaching 3-star running back Tiyon Evans out of the Palmetto State.
Evans, a 5-foot-9 running back, currently plays for Hutchinson C.C. Other schools who appeared to be in the running for Evans’ services included Maryland, Oklahoma State and South Carolina, who many predicted he would choose.
Evans is the nation’s top JUCO running back and the #3 overall JUCO player. according to the 247sports composite rankings for the class of 2021.