Tennessee football player Brandon Davis was involved in a shooting this past weekend, in which he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
The sophomore defensive back suffered only minor injuries and was taken to the UT Medical Center.
“We are thankful that Brandon's injuries were minor, and he is expected to make a full recovery,” Tennessee athletics told the Daily Beacon in a statement. “We are gathering information as it becomes available.”
At 1:02 a.m. early Saturday morning, Tennessee students received a text alert that there had been gunshots near Uptown Bar and Grill, which is now known to be the incident involving Davis.
According to a report obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel, multiple eyewitnesses claimed to have seen Davis shoot himself in the foot, but officers were unable to find shell casings, blood or the gun inside Uptown.
According to that same report, Davis said that he heard the shot and then felt something in his leg and "had no idea who shot (him) or why."
However, the idea that Davis shot himself has faced significant pushback from members of Davis’s family.
“Brandon has never had any interest in guns,” Davis’s father Tony Michue told Rocky Top Insider. “Growing up, he’s never touched one, never played with toy guns, nothing.”
Davis himself has even spoken out against the claims. In a tweet replying to a story on the situation, Davis provided a strong rebuke of the idea that he would shoot himself.
“My dads a cop,” the tweet said, “lol why would i I’ve been taught my whole life never to touch a gun.”
Davis, who is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, appeared in one game for the Vols last year after redshirting his first year on campus.
This incident comes at an inopportune time for the Tennessee program as the Vols are set to get spring practice underway on Tuesday.