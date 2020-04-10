Despite the circumstances, Tennessee continues to pick up commitments for its 2021 class. Once again, the Vols improved on the offensive backfield securing the commitment of Alabama athlete Roc Taylor.
Taylor, who starred at Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama, had offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Florida and Florida Atlantic before ultimately choosing Tennessee.
Taylor ranks as a 3-star recruit and the nation’s 447th best player in the nation according to the 247sports composite. Taylor, who at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds is expected to play tight end in college, ranks as the 18th best player in the state of Alabama.
Taylor gives Tennessee its tenth commit in the 2021 class.
With Taylor’s commitment, Tennessee jumps to the 11th spot in the 247sports composite team rankings, good for third in the SEC.