Tennessee saw two of its former players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft with Darrell Taylor being selected in the third round by the Seahawks and Jam Jennings being selected in the seventh round by the 49ers.
They aren't the only former Tennessee players hoping to find a future in the NFL with a plethora of Vols expected to ink undrafted free agent deals.
Updated as of 8:09 p.m. ET
Marquez Callaway
Callaway was hoping to get selected in the later rounds of the 2020 draft, but he'll still have a chance to earn a roster spot in the fall, signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints, Adam Caplan first reported.
Callaway earned a reputation as a big play receiver in Knoxville. The three year starter ended his career with 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Mississippi native also earned a name for his punt returning skills in Knoxville, housing three punts during his career.
Callaway's big games made him a fan favorite, including his two touchdown games against Georgia Tech in 2017 and South Carolina in 2019, helping lead UT to wins in both contest.
Nigel Warrior
It was a somewhat disappointing first three seasons in Knoxville for former blue chip recruit Nigel Warrior.
It was a surprising excellent senior season for the son of former Vol great Dale Carter as Warrior earned First Team All-SEC honors.
Warrior elevated his play in his senior year and it's paid as he's been signed by the Baltimore Ravens, Matt Zenitz first reported.
The former Tennessee safety starred in his senior season recording 70 tackles and four interceptions.
Warrior was surprisingly not invited to the NFL Combine in March. That coupled with the lack of pro days due to the coronavirus hurt Warrior as he wasn't able to practice in front of NFL scouts.
Warrior will join former Tennessee long snapper Morgan Cox in Baltimore