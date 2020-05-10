Tennessee's recruiting hot streak included just about everything except a quarterback. Jim Chaney and Jeremy Pruitt found their signal caller Sunday securing a commitment from the Cedar Hill, Texas native Kaidon Salter.
Baylor was considered the long time favorite for the 6-foot-1 dual threat quarterback, but after Baylor head coach Matt Rhule left for the NFL Salter’s recruitment started to open up. In the end, Salter chose UT over Auburn and Baylor.
Salter ranks as the 280th best player and a four-star in the 247sports composite rankings. Salter ranks as the 10th best dual threat quarterback in the 247sports composite and the fourth in the 247sports rankings.
Salter becomes the third blue chip recruit to commit to Tennessee this weekend joining Aaron Willis and KaTron Evans.
Salter became the eighth blue chip recruit to commit to Tennessee in the last 15 days and the Vols’ 21st commit in the 2021 class. Tennessee currently has the nation’s No. 2 class and the No. 1 class in the SEC.