Friday, Tennessee outside linebacker Darrell Taylor became the first Vol drafted in the NFL Draft since the 2017, getting picked 48th to the Seattle Seahawks.
Taylor started for two years in Knoxville recording eight sacks before electing to stay for his redshirt-senior year in Knoxville. The decision paid dividends as Taylor was projected to be a late round selectee in 2019, but after finishing second in the SEC with 8.5 sacks Taylor took advantage of a weak edge pass rusher draft.
Taylor was originally expected to be a third round pick before moving up general manager's boards in the coming days, even with projections having Taylor go late in the first round.
The Virginia native also recorded 46 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss in 2019 while helping propel Tennessee back into the postseason.
Taylor could possibly be able to make an early impact in Seattle as Jadevon Clowney isn't expected to resign with the Seahawks.
Taylor is the first Vol taken in the 2020 draft and the first since 2017 when six Vols were selected including Derek Barnett, Alvin Kamara and Josh Dobbs.
Taylor was one of six Vols hoping to hear their name called in the 2020 draft with Jauan Jennings and Marquez Calloway expected to be selected and Nigel Warrior, Dominic Wood-Anderson and Daniel Bituli also hoping to be selected.