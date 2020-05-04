Tennessee’s recruiting momentum in the 2021 class is showing no signs of slowing down as 3-star offensive tackle Colby Smith chose the Vols over Louisville, North Carolina, North Carolina State and South Carolina.
Smith becomes Tennessee’s eighth commit in nine days, but he helps provide Tennessee’s class some needed bulk up front. Smith is Tennessee’s first commit along the offensive line.
Smith ranks as a 3-star and the 374thbest player in the 247sports composite. 247sportsown rankings think even higher of Smith, ranking him as a 4-star and the 138thbest player in the nation.
The North Carolina native provides a huge frame as the 6-foot-7 lineman projects to play offensive tackle in college.
Tennessee loaded up on interior linemen in the 2020 class and Smith provides a needed body at tackle as the Vols begin to build the outside of its line.
The North Carolina native’s commitment gives Tennessee 18 pledges in the 2021 class and helps the Vols jump the Tar Heels into the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.