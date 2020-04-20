Whether the offense is run-based or features a passing-attack, it all starts up front with the big men on the offensive line and Tennessee will be looking to get even better up front after last year’s improvements.
Here is what to expect from the Vols offensive line this season.
Tackle
The expected starters are Darnell Wright on the right end and Wanya Morris on the left end. Both players are returning for their second year on Rocky Top.
Wright played in eleven games last year and made seven starts, five of those starts coming in the right tackle position. Morris started 12 of the team’s 13 games last year and proven to be crucial fixture on the left end of the line, where all of his starts came.
Other names to watch in the tackle positions are K’Rojhn Calbert, Jahmir Johnson and Ollie Lane. Had there been a spring practice, Calbert could have won the right tackle job from Wright, but due the circumstances Wright will likely hold on to his job. Still, expect Calbert to be the third tackle who will fill in if either of the starters is unavailable. Johnson will occupy the other second-team tackle for this season
Guard
Expected to lead the offensive line, Trey Smith, if he stays healthy, will start in the left guard position. Smith, who has been battling blood clots, had a close decision early this offense but he made to decision to come back to Tennessee instead of going pro early.
On the other side, pending an NCAA appeal, will be Cade Mays. While the transfer from Georgia has played more like a four-star than the five-star ranking he had out of high school, Mays will be a solid addition to the Vols offensive line.
If Mays’ appeal is denied, expect Jerome Carvin to occupy the right guard slot for Tennessee. Carvin was actually the starter at right guard for the Vols’ last seven games, so he would be ready to play in that case. Also look for Riley Locklear to be an important reserve guard for the upcoming season. Locklear played meaningful snaps in 11 games with two starts when the team was facing injuries.
Center
Starting in the center of the line will be sixth-year senior Brandon Kennedy. Kennedy was Tennessee’s anchor in the center of the line, starting every game and is virtually a lock for the fall after gaining an extra year this offseason.
Other options in case Kennedy is unavailable include Jackson Lampley and Cooper Mays. Both players are highly rated young guys who are from the state of Tennessee. Both Lampley and the younger Mays can benefit from learning from Kennedy, while also providing the coaching staff options.