Tennessee football got their spring camp underway with the first practice yesterday, and afterwards, head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke to media on a variety of topics.
In his opening statement coach Pruitt expressed an excitement around the team and willingness to grow in all phases of the program this spring.
“It was exciting to get back out there on the grass,” Pruitt began. “I felt like we had a lot of enthusiasm, and we should. We've got a lot of returning guys with lots of experience. Everybody seems to know where they're supposed to be. Obviously, we've had some turnover with coaches, and it was exciting for me to see these guys out here on the grass. I thought they did a fantastic job.”
According to Pruitt, the most important thing on both sides of the ball will be focusing on the football.
“Starting offensively, securing the football, from quarterback-center exchanges to hand-offs to making decisions, securing the football, whether it's at wide receiver, quarterback, running back, tight end or in the kicking game,” Pruitt said. “Defensively, if you get a turnover, secure the football. We've got to get more turnovers on defense. That has to be a priority this spring, especially when you talk about fumbles. We did not get nearly enough last year, so that's got to be a focus for us.”
One the biggest thing benefiting a Vols program that has seen so much turnover and churn in recent years will be the consistency that Tennessee has found in the third year of the Pruitt era on Rocky Top.
“You can tell that it's the third year in the system,” Pruitt remarked. “You can tell that we've got a lot of guys returning. There weren't a whole lot of mistakes, so that's good to see and we can really coach fundamentals. We're trying to slow it down this spring as far as installs. We're making sure that we teach concepts and have a really good understanding of what we're doing, and I thought our guys did a nice job with that.”
One of the key consistent pieces on the Vols football staff has been head strength coach Craig Fitzgerald, who turned down jobs in both of the past two offseason to stay at Tennessee. Many media members interpreted a part of Pruitt’s quote as implying that Fitzgerald was offered the Alabama job.
“I can't say enough about Craig and his guys and what they have done over the last three years,” Pruitt said. “Our guys continue to get bigger, stronger, develop discipline and a lot of mental toughness. In the offseason, Craig is a guy that is in high demand. That is no secret. There have been several jobs that have been open across our league, and Craig was the first guy that they called. He decided to stay here. He is in demand because he is good at what he does.”
The most talked about position, quarterback is said to be up for grabs with six different players getting equal reps at the start of this spring. Joining the three returning quarterbacks are three freshmen looking to make a name for themselves.
“(Jarrett Guarantano, JT Shrout and Brian Maurer) are going to continue to improve,” Pruitt said. “We have good competition there. Jarrett is a guy that has played a lot of ball. When you look at all three of those guys, there are a lot of positives that they do. We have to eliminate a few mistakes that we made last year. With another year in the system, that is something that we are working on. We have a couple other quarterbacks in that room. Harrison Bailey, Jimmy Holiday, Kasim Hill … the plan right now is to rep six guys. If there is a point in time where we feel like someone eliminates themselves, we would go down.”
With their first practice down, the Vols have will look to continue to improve in the remaining 14 practices this spring.