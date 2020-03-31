For the second time in as many days Tennessee picked up a commitment in its 2021 class. Once again, the Vols improved on the offensive end securing the commitment of in-state receiver Walker Merrill.
Merrill, a Brentwood High School standout, chose Tennessee over a plethora of SEC schools including Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.
Merrill ranks as a 3-star recruit and the nation’s 371st best player in the nation according to the 247sports composite. The 6-foot-1 receiver is the Vols’ second commit from the state of Tennessee joining Chattanooga athlete Elijah Howard. Merrill ranks as the 11th best player in the state.
Merrill gives Tennessee its ninth commit in the 2021 class and its second receiver commit.
With Merrill’s commitment, Tennessee jumps to the 13th spot in the 247sports composite team rankings, good for second in the SEC.
East Tennessee Vol fans will get a chance to watch Merrill in person this fall when the Bruins travel down I-40 east to take on Knoxville Catholic.