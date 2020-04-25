It was a long wait for Jauan Jennings to hear his named called in the NFL Draft. That wait ended Saturday afternoon with the San Francisco 49ers drafting Jennings in the seventh, and final, round of the 2020 draft.
Jennings will now pair up with former Vol teammate Jalen Hurd who left the program in November of 2016, Jennings sophomore season. While Hurd played running back at Tennessee he found a home playing receiver at Baylor and for the 49ers, meaning Hurd and Jennings will be competing for snaps.
Jennings had a rollercoaster career in Knoxville. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native became a household name in his sophomore season recording 587 yards and six touchdowns including huge scores in wins over Florida and Georgia.
Jennings junior season ended quickly with Jennings breaking his wrist in the first half of the season opener against Georgia Tech.
Later in the season it looked like Jennings career in Knoxville would come to an end with interim coach Brady Hoke and former athletic director John Currie removing him for the team after Jennings ranted on Instagram live, voicing frustrations as well as calling Tennessee's coaches "snakes".
After Phillip Fulmer replaced Currie as athletic director and Jeremy Pruitt replaced Hoke as head coach Jennings was given a chance to rejoin the team.
It worked out well for both parties.
Jennings battled injuries in his redshirt-junior season recording 438 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, Jennings would become a star and the leader of the Vols' team.
Jennings had a huge season, working around spotty quarterback play to record 1,020 all purpose yards and nine touchdowns.
Jennings tested poorly at the NFL combine running a 4.72 40-yard dash, helping lead to him dropping to the seventh round.
Despite his troubles with the previous coaching staff, Jennings had no discipline problems under Pruitt with the Vols' head man applauding Jennings' leadership.
Jennings becomes Tennessee's second player selected in the 2020 draft, joining Darrell Taylor, who was drafted in the third round by Seattle, in the NFC West