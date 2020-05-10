Tennessee’s recruiting momentum continues to roll as the Vols earned a commitment from Maryland linebacker Aaron Willis, Sunday.
Willis chose Tennessee over a final group that included Maryland, LSU and Alabama.
Willis ranks as a four-star and the 112th best player in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Willis is also rated as the ninth best outside linebacker and fourth best player in the state of Maryland.
While ranked as an outside linebacker, Willis’ six-foot, 207 pound frame makes it likely he’ll play inside linebacker in Tennessee’s 3-4 system.
Willis’ commitment comes just a day after his teammate and four-star defensive tackle Katron Evans committed to Tennessee. The St. Frances Academy standouts are former teammates with Tennessee defensive lineman Dominic Bailey.
Willis’ commitment gives Tennessee 20 commits in the 2021 class, and the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class could have more good news coming soon with Texas quarterback Kaidon Salter set to make his college decision later this afternoon.