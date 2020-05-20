Tennessee's quarantine recruiting success had begun to slow down after a two week tear that saw the Vols' secure 11 commits.
The Vols success hadn't come to a complete halt with the Big Orange earning Georgia tight end Miles Campbell's commitment on Monday. Tennessee got more good news late Thursday night with four-star athlete Kaemen Marley committing to Tennessee over North Carolina and North Carolina State.
Marley ranks as the 146th best player in the nation and eighth best player in the state of North Carolina in the 247sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 206 pound athlete could play at a number of spots in college with most projecting him to land on the defensive side of the ball playing safety or linebacker.
Marley becomes the fourth Tennessee commit from the Tar Heel state as the Vols' have upped their efforts in the state with former Vol running back and new running back's coach Jay Graham leaning on connections in his home state. Tennessee hopes they're not done in North Carolina either, as the Vols are in the thick of both Jahvaree Ritzie and Payton Page's recruitment.
Marley is Tennessee's 23rd commit in the 2021 class as the Vols' class ranks as the second best in the country.