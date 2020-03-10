Tennessee’s football team opens its spring practice Tuesday as the Vols will partake in 14 practices over the next month until the Orange and White game on April 18.
There are plenty of interesting headlines to look at as the Vols open spring practice. Here are four position groups to watch in spring practice.
Quarterback
Tennessee enters spring practice with last year’s off-and-on starter Jarrett Guarantano. The fifth-year senior is back after a tumultuous 2019 that saw him get benched midseason before returning to playing well off the bench in wins over South Carolina and Kentucky.
Guarantano returned to the starting lineup in the Vols’ 3-0 finish to the season.
Guarantano is expected to be Tennessee’s starter this season, but he’ll face competition this spring from a packed quarterback room.
All eyes will be on midterm enrollee Harrison Bailey who headlined Tennessee’s 2020 signing class. Bailey was the No. 98 player and No. 3 pro style quarterback. Bailey was also ranked as a 5-star on Rivals.com.
Bailey will look to pressure Guarantano and compete for the starting spot in the fall.
Returning quarterbacks Brian Maurer and JT Shrout are both back from season where they saw limited action. Maurer dealt with injuries in his freshman season while making three starts.
The freshman flashed at times but was far too inconsistent ending the season with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Shrout, a redshirt freshman, saw limited action throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Midterm enrollee Jimmy Holiday is expected to start his career at quarterback. The Vols flipped the Mississippi native from TCU on signee selling him on a plan to be used as a wildcat quarterback from the start of his career.
How Jim Chaney and Chris Weinke handle the reps for the five players in that spot this spring.
Wide Receiver
Tennessee is looking to replace its two leading receivers from last season in Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway. The duo combined for 1,604 yards and 14 of Tennessee’s 19 receiving touchdowns a year ago.
Josh Palmer is the Vols only returning receiver with more than five receptions last season. The junior hauled in 34 catches for 457 yards.
After Palmer, Tennessee is searching for pass catchers. Brandon Johnson redshirted a year ago and enters his final season with 738 career receiving yards including 482 in his sophomore season.
It’s a big spring for Deangelo Gibbs who sat out last season after transferring from Georgia. Gibbs played defensive back for the Bulldogs but has practiced at receiver since arriving in Knoxville. Gibbs impressed on the scout team last season, but it’s a whole new challenge this spring.
Then there’s Cedric Tillman and Ramel Keyton who both caught four catches in their freshman season for a combined 164 yards.
Tennessee’s receiver group will receive an additional boost this summer with the addition of four signees including a trio of three stars.
Inside Linebacker
Tennessee got good inside linebacker play a season ago, but it was all from the Vols top two backers after Jeremy Banks was dismissed from the team and Will Ignot transferred.
Daniel Bituli has graduated after a season that saw him record 86 tackles and three sacks while missing the first two games of the season.
Henry To’o To’o is back after a freshman season that saw him record 72 tackles on his way to earning Freshman All-SEC honors.
What kind of contributions can former blue star recruit J.J. Peterson give the Vols after playing sparingly a year ago making 10 tackles.
Quavaris Crouch moved back and forth from inside and outside linebacker during his freshman season but will miss spring practice with an injury.
Bryson Eason and Martavius French will arrive in May, so it’s a big spring for Peterson to try and submit a role on this team.
Outside Linebacker
Similarly to inside linebacker, the Vols lost their top contributor at outside linebacker. Darrell Taylor earned All-SEC honors a year ago with 8.5 sacks and 28 tackles.
Taylor leaves a massive spot for Tennessee to replace as the Vols next leading outside linebacker had 2.5 sacks.
Deandre Johnson recorded 2.5 sacks last season but struggled to show consistency as an every down linebacker. Kivon Bennett started on the opposite end of Taylor a years ago flashing at times recording 27 tackles and two sacks.
It’s a big spring for Roman Harrison who started to come on at the end of last season, recording a sack in the Vols’ two final games.
Tennessee needs to find consistency from a couple of those guys this spring. If they can develop, the Vols could likely move Crouch inside permanently at a spot that may fit him more naturally long term.