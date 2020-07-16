Tennessee defensive lineman Emmit Gooden has been kicked off the Vols' football team, Volqust.com's Brent Hubbs first reported.
Gooden, who missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL, was expected to be one of the Vols' best defensive lineman was arrested on an aggravated assault charge in the last 24 hours.
Gooden was apart of the 2018 signing class, Jeremy Pruitt's first at UT. Gooden came to Knoxville from Independence Junior College where he started his career.
Gooden recorded 33 tackles and seven tackles for loss during the 2018 season.