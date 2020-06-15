Today, it was announced that the A.J. Artis will be Tennessee’s new director of football sports performance to replace Craig Fitzgerald who left earlier this spring. In this new role, Artis will be over all of the Vols’ strength and conditioning activities.
“I would like thank Coach Pruitt and Coach Fulmer for the opportunity to lead a great group of young men,” Artis said. “I will give my all to our student-athletes and the Tennessee football program. I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to helping Vol football continue its resurgence.”
“A.J. understands the standard we expect in this role and will continue to push our strength and conditioning efforts to the forefront of college football,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “Since he first joined our staff in 2018, he has helped instill physical and mental toughness in our program through his contagious energy, hard work and innovation. Our players have tremendous respect for him, and I have no doubt they will continue to develop under his mentorship.”
In the two years prior to coming to Rocky Top, Arits was the assistant director of strength and conditioning for two seasons at Duke.
Before Duke, Artis also worked at Appalachian State and Campbell, where he was also a three-year letterman in football.
Artis will be assisted by the trio of Mike Farrell, Byron Jerideau and Shaq Wilson. All four men will be going into their third season with Tennessee when the Vols kickoff this fall.