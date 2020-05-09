Tennessee’s recruiting for the 2021 class continues to shine as 4-star defensive tackle KaTron Evans chose the Vols over Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas and Auburn.
Evans comes from powerhouse school St. Frances Academy in inner-city Baltimore. The team has been the source of controversy after coach Biff Poggi revolutionized the team. Due to the rest of their division opponents refusing to play them, the Panthers have been forced to play schools ranging from Canada to the southeast.
Evans brings Tennessee’s total commitments to 19 for the 2021 class after a whirlwind past two weeks, and he helps provide the Vols some needed bulk and speed on the defensive front. Evans is Tennessee’s fourth defensive line commit this cycle and currently the Vols’ fourth highest recruit.
Evans ranks as a 4-star and the 179thbest player in the 247sports composite. Evans ranks as the ninth best defensive tackle and the eighth best player from Maryland.
The Baltimore native could create opportunities for teammates by requiring double-teams as the 6-foot-4 lineman weights in at 320 lbs and will look to add to that frame once he arrives on campus.
Tennessee looks to be loading up on the defensive linemen in the 2021 class and Smith will have the benefits of playing alongside national #21 recruit Dylan Brooks.
The Maryland native’s commitment further bolsters the Vols’ 2021 class and Tennessee currently has the the No. 2 recruiting class in the country behind only Ohio State.