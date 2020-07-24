University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman has been chosen to represent the Southeastern Conference on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey chose Plowman for the task. Plowman will be the first woman to serve on the Division I Presidential Forum.
"We are pleased that Chancellor Plowman has agreed to this important role in representing the Southeastern Conference, and in doing so becomes a leader for our conference as the SEC's first female president or chancellor on the forum," Sankey said. "Strong presidential leadership is critical in national and conference matters related to intercollegiate athletics, and Chancellor Plowman's service on the Presidential Forum comes at a time when there are substantive issues being addressed that will impact the future of college sports."
The forum includes 32 members, one from each division one conference, and serves to help the NCAA Division I Board of Directors accomplish and reach the NCAA's core values. The forum works at achieving the NCAA'S goals on a campus, conference and national level.
Chancellor Plowman's appointment comes at an unprecedented time in NCAA history as the association and conferences try to navigate COVID-19 and what a fall sports season would look like as cases rise throughout the south.
"We are leading through a critical time for our universities and college athletics—decisions of the NCAA have a real and lasting impact," Plowman said. "At the center of all these decisions are student-athletes who need our support."
Plowman's appointment will last three years and will begin on Sept. 1st.