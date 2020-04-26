The University of Tennessee baseball team added East Tennessee State transfer catcher Jackson Greer. The Knoxville native announced on Sunday afternoon via Twitter, that he is coming home.
Greer was finishing out his final season at ETSU before the coronavirus pandemic ended the 2020 college baseball season. After entering the transfer portal on April 8th, Arkansas, Kansas State and NC State showed interest in the catcher, but he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Vols.
In 2019, Greer had his best season to date. As a redshirt junior, Greer started all 55 games for ETSU and 41 behind the plate. He led his team in batting average (.314), hits (65), doubles (15), home runs (10), RBI (42), total bases (112), slugging percentage (.541), and on-base percentage (.434), which helped him earn first-team all-conference honors.
Greer played well behind the plate also. In the 2019 season, he was a Rawlings Gold Glove nominee after posting a .994 fielding percentage along with 324 putouts, 26 assists, while only committing two errors. He also threw out 12 would-be base stealers.
Before the season ended, Greer played in 15 games and hit .259 with four homers, and 10 RBI. ETSU and Tennessee played each other in their final games of the season, where Greer hit a homerun.
Coming out of high school, PerfectGame named Greer the sixth-best catcher in the state of Tennessee. Greer attended Central High School in Knoxville, which was also the home of former Vol great Todd Helton.
This spring the Vols went 15-2 and became a consensus top 25 program by every major collegiate baseball poll before the season saw an early close. Tennessee plans to keep all of their key players from the 2020 season.
Greer will join a Vols catching-core that already has Connor Pavolony. Pavolony, who just finished his second year at Tennessee, quickly became one of the Vols best hitters. In 12 games, the catcher hit .342 with three home runs and 12 RBI. With the addition of Greer, Tennessee could potentially own the best catching duo during the 2021 season.