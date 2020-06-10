Garrett Crochet, the hard-throwing left-hander from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, just received the call he has been dreaming of since he began his baseball career. The 6’6” junior was selected as the eleventh pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox are getting a workhorse in Crochet who has done everything that Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello has asked of him. He started his career at UT by finishing his freshman season tied for second in wins (5) and strikeouts (62). His 62 strikeouts freshman year are the fifth-most in program history by a freshman.
As a sophomore, Crochet was used mostly from the pen making 18 appearances with only six starts. He held opponents to a .268 batting average and struck out 81 batters.
Crochet was injured in the fall leading into his junior season and made only one appearance during the virus-shortened season. In his only start in 2020, he went 3.1 innings striking out six and allowing just two hits as he showed a lively fastball with a knee buckling slider.
Crochet will join a loaded White Sox farm system and looks to be a great future fit in Chicago as the White Sox are building around a young and electric team which will suit Crochet perfectly. Crochet could get through the farm system quite quickly with his maturity and ability, and could break into the shallow White Sox rotation sooner than later.
Crochet is the 17th first round pick in program history and just the fifth pitcher taking on day one.
More Vols will look to come off the board during the short draft with the majority coming tomorrow beginning at 5 p.m. EST. Names to watch include Alerick Soularie, Zach Daniels, Jackson Leath, and more.