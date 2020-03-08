The No.11 Tennessee Volunteers faced off against the Wright State Raiders in a decisive game three on Sunday afternoon. The Vols struggled to get any offense going as they fell 6-3 to the visitors to drop their first series of the year, they fall to 14-2 on the year.
The start of the game saw Chase Wallace get the ball with his spot in the weekend rotation on the line. He came out strong getting two straight three-up, three-down innings before giving up his first hit and run in the third inning when Gehrig Anglin doubled with a man on first to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead.
Wright State added to that lead in the fourth when Cameron Rountree grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Konner Piotto followed that up with a ball lined hard into left field but Alerick Soularie made an amazing diving grab to save a run and end the half inning.
“Our guys showed up to the park with a great attitude today,” head coach Tony Vitello said postgame. “But once the game started (Wright State) scored first and our team started to gather tension and that is never going to help you in any situation.”
The Raiders blew the game wide open in the sixth when Tyler Black launched a two-run homer after Drew Gilbert issued a walk to Julian Greenwell to open the inning. Gilbert walked two more batters in the inning before the coaching staff had enough and pulled him after going just an inning and two-thirds.
Kody Davidson entered to pitch and immediately hit the first batter he faced. Jay Luikart then picked up his second hit of the year, both in Knoxville, as he singled up the middle to score two runs and extend the Raiders’ lead to six runs after six innings.
Tennessee finally got something going in the seventh inning when Evan Russell grounded into a fielder’s choice, but the second baseman threw the ball into the dugout and allowed Russell to advance to second. Liam Spence then beat out a ball in the infield for a hit and the Vols were in business in the seventh.
Max Ferguson followed that up with a single of his own to bring in Russell and cut the lead to five. Zach Daniels entered the pinch hit for the Volunteers and proceeded to hit into a fielder’s choice that scored a run as the Vols came out of the seventh down 6-2.
“Their starter did a really good job of keeping us off balance,” sophomore Max Ferguson said after the game. “Today we seemed like we didn’t come out with the aggressive mindset we needed to, but credit to their guy, he did a good job.”
The Big Orange got a rally going in the bottom of the ninth as Russell singled with one out to start it off. A balk moved Russell to second and a single from Spence put runners on the corners for Max Ferguson who hit into a fielder’s choice at second, but the second baseman came off the bag trying to turn a double play allowing all of the runners to reach safely and for Russell to come across the plate.
Christian Scott emerged from the dugout to pinch hit as the tying run came to the plate, but he struck out looking to send the Vols to their final out of the weekend. It all came down to Jake Rucker who flew out to right to end the game and give the Raiders a series win on Rocky Top.
Up Next
Tennessee will take on in-state foe ETSU on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s loss before heading to Columbia, South Carolina to begin SEC play next weekend.