The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers face off against Wright State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend. Tennessee is currently 13-0 on the season, while Wright State sits at 3-8 overall. The Vols are currently one of four undefeated teams still standing in college baseball.
The starters for game one will be RHP Chad Dallas against RHP Daniel Kreuzer. Dallas has started three games and has won all of his starts, while sporting a 1.59 ERA. Kreuzer has made three starts as well, but is 0-3 and owns a 7.04 ERA.
Game two starter for Wright State is RHP Bradley Brehmer. The righty has made three starts and has lost every one. He will enter Saturday with an ERA above eight. Tennessee has yet to name a starter for the second game of the series.
RHP Chase Wallace will make the start on the bump for the Vols in game three. Wallace has a 3.21 ERA in three starts and has gone 1-0 in those three contests. Wright State will counter with RHP Austin Cline who is 1-2 in three starts with a 7.90 ERA.
These two programs have played each other just once, way back in 2007. Tennessee won the match, 16-4, on March 20.
The Vols enter the weekend with one of the best offenses and pitching staffs in college baseball. Tennessee is ranked 15th or better in multiple statistical categories including: Batting Average: .325 (12th), Doubles: 32 (9th), Hits: 149 (4th), Homeruns: 24 (1st), On-Base Percentage: .458 (3rd), Runs: 153 (1st), Runs Per Game: 11.8 (1st), Slugging Percentage: .560 (4th), Stolen Bases: 26 (14th), Walks: 109 (1st), ERA: 1.46 (3rd), Hits Allowed/Nine Innings: 5.54 (6th), Shutouts: 3 (4th), Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio: 5.63 (2nd), WHIP: 0.82 (2nd), Walks Allowed/Nine Innings: 1.85 (2nd).
The Vols have hit 24 home runs this season, which leads the nation through the first 13 games. They have hit multiple home runs in 11 of their 13 games and have hit more homeruns than runs scored against them (22). Tennessee has 13 players on the team who have hit at least one homerun.
Vol pitching is picking up their weight as well. So far this season, Tennessee leads the SEC in ERA (1.46), strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.63), WHIP (0.82), and walks allowed per nine innings (1.85).
Last week, the Vols’ pitching staff recorded a 1.00 ERA and gave up six runs over 45 innings of work. Opposing hitters averaged just .184 and totaled 43 strikeouts while walking just six times.
Wright State was favored to finish second in the Horizon League Preseason Poll. One of their three wins came against No. 1 Louisville. They defeated the Cardinals 10-3, on Feb. 19.
Outfielder Quincy Hamilton leads the Raiders with a .357 batting average, 15 hits, one homer and seven RBI overall this season. Wright State’s pitching had struggled early on this year. As a collective unit, they own a 6.56 ERA and their projected weekend starting rotation has a combined record of 1-8 so far.