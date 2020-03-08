The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers dropped their first series of the year after Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Wright State. Tennessee now stands at 14-2 overall this season, while Wright State improves to 5-9. Vols’ starter, Chase Wallace, took the loss (1-1), and Austin Cline (2-2) earned the win for Wright State.
“We talked about it on Friday night and asked why it took until the 8th inning to see some fight, and it was the same thing here today,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “I try and predict a little bit to see if we are gonna win or lose during pregame and everyone showed up to the park with a great attitude. Maybe I was fooled or maybe they were overly positive.”
Late Inning Surge
Tennessee was held to just four hits through the first six innings of the game. Cline, Wright State’s starter, threw five innings of three hit ball, which also included three strikeouts and just a walk.
The Vols finally broke through during the seventh inning versus relief pitcher Same Wirsing. Drew Gilbert led off for Tennessee and was hit by a pitch to put the leadoff runner on base. Evan Russell hit into a fielder’s choice, but was able to advance to second on an errant throw to first base.
Liam Spence reached on an infield hit, to put runners on first and third with one out. Max Ferguson hit the ball the other way for an RBI single. Pinch hitter, Zach Daniels, followed that up with a ground out to short, but drove in the Vols’ second run of the ball game.
“They started off really well in keeping us off balance with their offspeed,” Ferguson said. “Today we just didn’t come out with the same aggressive mindset that we typically have, but credit to them, they did a good job.”
Tennessee went three-up, three-down in the eighth, but was able to make some noise in the final inning.
Brock Nartker was pitching for the Raiders and started the inning off with a strikeout. Russell recorded his only hit of the game, a single to straight away center to give the Vols a baserunner. Nartker balked with Spence at the play to move the runner to second, and afterward, Spence hit a hot shot to short to put runners at the corners with one out.
Ferguson hit a tough grounder to short that resulted in a run and an error. Wright State was up 6-3, with runners at first and second, and just one out. That’s where the rally ended as Christian Scott struck out and Jake Rucker popped out to end the game.
Bullpen Game
Chase Wallace only lasted four innings out on the bump for the Vols, after giving up two runs on four hits. Vitello made the call to the bullpen for Gilbert who promptly gave up a two-run homerun. The next move was to freshman Koby Davidson. The right-hander was unable to register an out and ended up loading the bases before giving up two runs which were attributed to Gilbert.
Kirby Connell became the fourth pitcher used by the Vols in the game and was able to get out of the sixth inning without being damaged further. He pitched in the seventh, where he faced the minimum and also recorded a strikeout.
“He is a stud,” Vitello said. “He’s a freshman so you don’t want him to get too big of a head, but he’s always been a winner. I think he is really able to move the ball around as a pitcher and I thought he was good. The last outing was really exciting because he wasn’t himself when he first came back, but now he is finding himself a little bit. He will be a factor for us, for sure.”
The other pitching brightspot for Tennessee was Elijah Pleasants. The towering righty gave the Vols two innings of work and surrendered just two hits, one walk and tallied two strikeouts during his outing.
Up Next
Tennessee will take on ETSU on Tuesday before opening SEC play next weeked at South Carolina.