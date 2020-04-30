There’s not a team in America hotter on the recruiting trail then Tennessee, and the Vols 2021 class keeps getting better as 5-star outside linebacker Terrence Lewis committed to Tennessee Thursday afternoon.
Lewis, a south Florida native, chose Tennessee over Nebraska, Texas A&M and Alabama.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker ranks as the 10 the best player and No. 1 outside linebacker and in the 247sports composite rankings. Lewis is a versatile prospect that is expected to rush the passer from the outside but could also move inside and play linebacker in college.
Thursday marks the fourth time in five days Tennessee has picked up a commit and all four prospects are blue chip recruits, combining for 18 stars.
Edge rusher is one spot Tennessee hasn’t recruited great at since Pruitt took over in December of 2017, but the Vols have added the nation’s No. 1 weak-side defensive end and outside linebacker in the past week.
Lewis’ commitment gives Tennessee 14 commits in the 2021 cycle including eight since the coronavirus forced a recruiting dead period in mid-March. Tennessee’s class now ranks fourth in the nation with the addition of Lewis and more good news could be coming Tennessee’s way in the coming weeks.