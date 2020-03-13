Yesterday, as most major sporting events in the country were canceled including the Southeastern Conference tournament. The SEC also announce that it was suspending all spring sports until at least Mar. 30.
Just a day later, the SEC announced that it would be pushing back its suspension from Mar. 30 to Apr. 15. The league also announced that no team would be allowed to practice until that date.
It's a crippling blow to all spring sports including baseball and softball who's regular seasons were supposed to end within a month of that date. It comes just a day after the NCAA announced it would be canceling its basketball tournament as well as the men's and women's college World Series.
The NCAA announced this morning that all seniors participating in spring sports would receive an extra year of eligibility. The NCAA didn't clarify exact plans including how roster size limitations and scholarships will be affected.
The NCAA also announced it would be discussing the possibility of providing an additional year of eligibility for seniors in men's and women's basketball.
The SEC's extended suspension comes just a day after commissioner Greg Sankey showed dissatisfaction with the NCAA canceling the world series events in June.