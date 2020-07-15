We live in a world in which producers are competing for consumers’ attention. Since the advent of the internet, this form of marketing was inevitable. Quick, flashy headlines meant to stir something within the reader so that they’ll click on the article or link – it might even prompt them to buy something.
Then, mediums like Twitter came along, and everyone was able to communicate their thoughts in a way that required them to be concise and carry the ability to induce emotion from other users. In turn, more traditional mediums, like cable news, had to begin to gear their message one way or another. They needed your attention because your attention results in money. Without money, everyone loses their job and the network folds. Therefore, they needed a strategy that would entice potential viewers: appeal to your emotions.
Certainly, provocative communication has been happening long before Twitter, the internet and cable news. It’s just so prevalent now because that’s the only way to generate attention. But politicians have been doing it since the advent of that profession – perhaps more now than ever – and they do it well.
Persuasion based on emotion is a tale as old as time. It’s one of the most prevalent aspects in human nature, second to perhaps breathing. As many well-meaning and intelligent people know, however, arguing upon the basis of emotional appeal is a logical fallacy. But we still do it, anyway. And we’re still duped all the same.
I’m guilty of succumbing to the whims of emotion myself. For example, I’ve written several pieces for The Daily Beacon which have made claims meant to rouse the patriotism and humanistic instincts within the reader – not simply to explain my position, but to recruit new members to it. These efforts are largely futile. Recipients have a tendency to scoff at that which they disagree and further cement ideologies with which they agree.
In my past pieces, one thing may be clear to the reader: The springboard that is my mind propels and launches various points regarding my position, and the Word document to which they’re subjected is simply the sponge. It’s the rag which wipes up my mostly unfiltered, unfettered, unneeded, unwarranted and unsolicited opinions.
In some cases, politicians have brilliant and bright ideas about how things should work. But they know that simply presenting the information to the public won’t yield any progression, so they cloak their message by “informing” the listener or reader what will happen if their position isn’t taken up.
For example, in this tweet, President Trump is arguing on behalf of steel corporations. He wanted tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Instead of explaining his position – his particular presidency and administration are rife with these types of occurrences; it’s just that this is a rather innocuous one – he attempts to instill fear within those who both work in steel and, as it were, live in the United States.
He says, “If you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country.” Some may simply take this on its face and presume that Trump has done a good thing. Under different presidential circumstances, I wouldn’t necessarily blame them for doing so. But with these words, you get no bang for your buck, so to speak. He’s given no indication as to why tariffs on imports are beneficial – just that if they aren’t implemented, then the steel industry suffers and therefore the United States folds.
In this Joe Biden tweet, he’s making an argument which is implicitly directed at Trump’s failures regarding the coronavirus pandemic, as well as fostering healing within a fractured nation. What this does, instead of pointing to specific viewpoints, is rouse some sort of sense of patriotism from the readers. Political positions are often solidified with allusions to the past and the greatness that was. This sort of reference makes commoners feel as though they’re performing their civic and constitutional duty by adhering to certain principles or by allying themselves with a specific politician.
But we know that politicians are guilty of this mentality. What about our own populace? At The Atlantic, Conor Friedersdorf wrote an article titled “The Perils of ‘With Us or Against Us’.” In it, he outlines how dissenting opinions are immediately ridiculed and relegated to the scrap pile, sometimes along with the person espousing them.
During this time of social unrest and reckonings, many people are struggling with how to move forward and make meaningful and impactful change. In June, I wrote an article for another website which said individuals and businesses have a duty to speak out when racial injustice occurs. That frame of mind isn’t necessarily wrong, but what is wrong is to expect others to simply adhere to it, as I did. Further, in a society increasingly determined to deride those who express the same opinions but not to the same extent – as we’ll see – it may not be the correct advice at all.
Recently, before the first Formula One race of the season took place, many drivers took a knee – some didn’t. Afterwards, the drivers who didn’t kneel were asked why they didn’t. Instead of focusing on those who did take a knee and were willing to talk about why, the drivers who “failed” to show the same unity were singled out and expected to provide an excuse or reason as to why they didn’t act in solidarity.
We’ve reached a point where individuals, local businesses and corporations are being blacklisted simply because they failed to issue a statement – or because their statement didn’t pack enough punch or because it wasn’t aligned enough with leftist ideologies. As an example, The Atlantic mentioned a bookstore, The Tattered Cover, which generally abstained from speaking out on social and political goings-on, out of fear that the words would alienate some section of their consumer base. Eventually, they were pressured into releasing a statement. After receiving ridicule for the scope of their statement, they released a second statement offering apologies for the offensive nature of the first statement.
By expecting conformity, the result is a disservice to the movements that are taking place. By making others be made to feel guilty because of a lack of response, and by attacking them until they acquiesce and behave the way they’re expected, those responsible are becoming oppressors by default.
Friedersdorf writes of the mindset pervading society: “Choose a side. You are either an anti-racist or an ally of white supremacy. Are you with us or against us?” He makes a good point. This is the question being implicitly – or occasionally explicitly – posed to everyone in the country. Many want to know: Are you going to support everything Black Lives Matter and all the left calls for? Or are you going to denounce everything they call for?
In that world, there is no nuance. A picture which isn’t black and white is being painted that way. By forcing neighbors to make such a binary decision is to turn people away from the goal at hand, which is to curb police brutality against minorities and ensure that systems of racism don’t still exist in America. Those are two ideas that many can stand behind, but because of all the traffic, interference and static filling the air around those ideas, many are left alienated, confused and afraid to step out of line.
For example, The Atlantic article goes on to say that Harald Uhlig, an economist at the University of Chicago, decried portions of the Black Lives Matter movement when he said, “Time for sensible adults to enter back into the room and have serious, earnest, respectful conversations about it all. ... We need more police, we need to pay them more, we need to train them better.”
While perhaps a bit callous, those were thoughts which, on their face, didn’t seem that problematic. But people in the academic community began a campaign to have him removed from the position of editor at a scholarly journal. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago broke ties with Uhlig, stating that his beliefs are incompatible with the bank’s commitments to equality.
Calls to defund the police are common on Twitter. But in the real world, they aren’t nearly as common as some may think. Users of the social media website get trapped in a bubble, so to speak, and become oblivious to the pulse of the rest of the country. While it’s true that more money needs to be allocated to school systems, that doesn’t necessarily mean the funding for police is superfluous. What it might mean, for example, is that the police spending is inadequate, and that instead of purchasing certain forms of equipment, it should be spent on salaries and, more specifically, enhanced training.
According to a different Atlantic article, a Civis Analytics poll in 2019 determined that “60% of African Americans, 65% of Latinos and 74% of whites would like to see an increased number of police officers in high-crime areas.” Further, a Gallup pollin the wake of Michael Brown’s death concluded that 38% of African Americans said they would like to see a larger police presence, 51% said they wanted no change and 10% said they wanted a smaller police presence.
If those polls offer any kind of glimpse into the American psyche – spanning demographics – it’s that many believe in instituting more police officers – at least as long as they’re trained better. Even in the absence of a training overhaul, more officers results in less tired officers. As additionally noted in that article, “…if an officer works four additional hours of overtime in a week, the odds that he or she will discharge a firearm the following week rise by 15.2%.”
All this to say that the mentality that is constantly present on the internet is not the mentality that is necessarily present in the real world. I say this as someone who has succumbed to the vocal mentality of the few. Indeed, those who are proponents of racial equality and alterations in police culture need not capitulate to the whims of a few actors who insist they support shouts to blow up the whole system. I would hypothesize that the odds are the majority of people find themselves somewhere in the middle. The reason Twitter and Facebook are so loud with accusations and harmful messaging is, one, the algorithm; two, fake “bot” accounts; and three, those who never had a voice are now given one, and there aren’t any consequences standing in their way.
Instead, we have organizations, some of which I have personally lauded, making half-hearted statements simply to appease their consumers. Had those efforts been made in earnest, it might be a different story. But when companies feel compelled to speak up because a vocal minority insists that they do instead of out of the kindness within, then everyone suffers.
In this climate, many people are being suspended or terminated for dissenting in such a way that should barely be recognizable. Offering praise and support for Black Lives Matter isn’t enough, or isn’t correct, if that support isn’t as radical as some perceive it needs to be.
When a professor at UCLA received an email requesting he change the requirements on a final exam for black students during the George Floyd protests, he responded, “Are there any students that may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian? What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?” After that, a petition for his dismissal was created and gained 21,000 signatures.
As additionally mentioned in The Atlantic, “…data scientist, David Shor, tweeted a link to Princeton Professor Omar Wasow’s recently published academic paper concluding that violent protests diminish the electoral prospects of the Democratic coalition.” He was apparently fired from his job and banned from a listserv. One member from that listserv then allegedly wrote, “For those of you who don’t realize what makes the tweet problematic, try not to overanalyze the statistical validity of the research paper and think about the broader impact it will have if people perceive it to be true.” Fridersdorf concludes, “That standard demands that people self-censor the truth.”
Finally, author Chad Sanders of The New York Times wrote an article “advising his white friends to text their relatives and loved ones ‘telling them you will not be visiting them or answering phone calls until they take significant action in supporting black lives either through protest or financial contributions.’” Those types of responses will assuredly turn away droves of people. Friedersdorf concludes on the subject, “Those are cult tactics.”
So, those who are seen as “dissenters” are much more likely to constitute a plurality of the public, if not a majority. The moderate middle is likely much stronger than many people realize. In some cases, as with the Tattered Cover, agreeing isn’t enough – not if it isn’t radical enough. In that scenario, not only are progressive groups isolating themselves from those who object to certain tenets of their social and political philosophies, they’re also proclaiming that many of their own allies aren’t doing enough.
This form of rhetoric being spewed, along with the railroading of ideologies, are a form of coercion and bullying to achieve a desired end result. Under those circumstances, can there be differentiation between the progressives and those with regressive ideologies? Between the oppressor and the oppressed? In the search of change, delivering moral ultimatums to those in recruitment is not only not beneficial, but damaging.
Proper discourse and deliberation aren’t the enemies to real and necessary change. But blind conformity is.
Brett Barnett is a senior majoring in English. He can be reached atbbarne18@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.