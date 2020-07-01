The United States is the land of statues. We’ve got plenty of them. But as I type this, we don’t have as many as we once did. Some applaud that sentence – some deride it. Many of the statues that have been toppled since the killing of George Floyd have been of the Confederate ilk. That’s not surprising. To many, the Confederacy is a symbol of hate and racism.
If we rewind to the Civil War, there are several reasons it’s said to have been fought, depending on whom you ask. Most will tell you that it was fought, in some form or fashion, because of slavery. Others will vaguely point to states’ rights, even though that seems to be codified language, which belies the truth: It was for the ability to be a slave or free state – more particularly, the ability to engage in westward expansion of slave states.
PBS succinctly sums up the conflict in one sentence, saying, “…It was the economics of slavery and political control of that system that was central to the conflict.” The South wanted to exercise its ability to operate independently of the rulings of the federal government – a slightly warped viewpoint on the tenets of the federalist society in which we live; though states do function in some capacity independent of a centralized power, the federal government generally reserves the right to step in and adjudicate on states’ issues.
The South took exception to this. Therefore, 11 states seceded from the Union and formed the Confederacy (i.e. acted in a manner so as to subvert the will of the country and in doing so became a traitorous nation). At the conclusion of the war, the official existence of the Confederacy came to an end, surviving for only five years.
To this day, the aftermath of the Civil War can arguably be felt within the states that participated in the rebellion. During Reconstruction, the South never really attempted to right past wrongs. Ultimately, the government abandoned federal oversight, thus concluding the Reconstruction era. During that time, and in the aftermath of Reconstruction, many southerners and southern states failed to relinquish their racist past and look for a more equitable future. Instead, they created “black codes.”
According to History.com, black codes were “restrictive laws designed to limit the freedom of African Americans and ensure their availability as a cheap labor force after slavery was abolished during the Civil War.”
That same History article listed two examples: (1) “Mississippi’s law required blacks to have written evidence of employment for the coming year each January; if they left before the end of the contract, they would be forced to forfeit earlier wages and were subject to arrest;" (2) “In South Carolina, a law prohibited blacks from holding any occupation other than farmer or servant unless they paid an annual tax of $10 to $100. … In both states, blacks were given heavy penalties for vagrancy, including forced plantation labor in some cases.”
For those wondering why racial schisms have persisted to a perceptibly greater extent in the United States than its democratic counterparts, look no further than the insistence by the South that it refuse rights to black people, as well as a general apathy which persisted throughout the entire country during crucial moments in history regarding race relations. Legally, these kinds of acts occurred up to and through the Civil Rights movement, which ended in 1968.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise then that implanted and manufactured animosity over race relations has continued to endure long after laws against discrimination were put into place. Racism isn’t a uniquely southern problem – look at countless videos on the internet of racial injustices that have transpired throughout the country recently – nor is it even a uniquely American problem, but it is the American south which has perhaps the messiest relationship regarding the issue, as well as the strongest modern indications of racial divide.
It could also be argued that the South’s crusade against minorities is why the region has failed to keep up with the rest of the country. While the northeastern part of the United States consistently boasts higher education and wealth rates, the South continues to lag behind. According to US News, eight of the 10 states with the highest poverty rates in the US are southern states, with number one being Mississippi. According to another US News article, six of the bottom 10 states in education are southern states.
I say all this as a Tennessee transplant by way of Ohio who enjoys living where I do. But the South needs to understand its past and know why many southern states have put themselves at a distinct disadvantage. For many years, instead of focusing on working toward a more inclusive society, and instead of focusing on infrastructure, education and healthcare, much of the South insisted on impropriety and the incessant need to perpetuate racist ideologies.
Despite its short tenure of existence, many still proudly and openly display the Confederate flag as a symbol of “heritage,” as they say, although exactly what heritage they’re claiming is up for some debate. When pressed, those who display Confederate imagery under the banner of “southern pride” equivocate resolutely and never clearly explain their beliefs.
Choosing an ill-conceived position and failed attempt at insurrection as “heritage” is an odd and challenging argument to make, especially for those who purport to be “proud to be an American.” They then inadvertently vacillate between allegiance to Confederate systems of belief and the United States – two competing entities, historically and ideologically.
To choose the side of the “Lost Cause” – a ploy that’s existed since the end of the war in which the main goal is to paint the Confederacy in a white light and depict its cause as something noble – is both confusing and incompatible with the mission and principles of the United States.
As for the statues, where did they come from, why and what’s happening to them?
Let’s start with the first two questions: Where did they come from and why? Although it might be reasonable to assume that the only states which house Confederate statues are those guilty of secession, it’s far from the truth. According to History.com, there are 31 states that have Confederate statues in some capacity, in addition to the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.
They also weren’t erected at the immediate conclusion of the Civil War. Markers were placed in memory of the dead, but for the most part, the implementation of Confederate statues can be traced to the years between the 1890s and 1950s, squarely in the midst of Jim Crow segregation, claims Mark Elliott, a history professor at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.
History’s website goes on to say, “In contrast to the earlier memorials that mourned dead soldiers, these monuments tended to glorify leaders of the Confederacy, like General Robert E. Lee, former President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis and General Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson.”
Elliott contends that “All of those monuments were there to teach values to people. That’s why they put them in city squares. That’s why they put them in front of state buildings.” Unlike the memorials that were precursors to the statues, which were placed in cemeteries, these new statues were placed in heavily trafficked areas so as to capture a wider audience and ostensibly garner more support for Confederate sympathies. Elliott concludes that the statues were in “glorification of the cause of the Civil War.”
According to the same History article, during the middle of the Civil Rights Movement, states which felt as though their way of life was coming into question began to include obvious references to the Confederacy. Georgia changed its state flag to include the Confederate battle flag, while South Carolina placed a Confederate flag atop the capitol building. (Georgia removed the Confederacy battle flag in 2001, but kept imagery from the first national Confederate flag; South Carolina stopped flying the flag at the capitol in 2015; according to The Washington Post, lawmakers in Mississippi have only recently catalyzed the process to have the Confederate battle flag removed from the state flag.)
In today’s tumultuous political and social climate, there are arguments being made for and against the removal of the Confederate statues. In general, they go something like this: These statues need to be removed because they stand in stark contrast to what America is supposedly in favor of – namely, the rights of all and the abhorrence of racial injustices. The second argument: To remove these statues is to remove history, and to remove history is to rewrite history so as to exclude certain unfavorable circumstances and outcomes.
Indeed, the solutions to the predicament these monuments create are wide-ranging. Of course, there has been the argument that the statues should be left alone, but other thoughts have included destroying them, placing them in a museum, or as noted in The Atlantic, letting them sit in an open field and essentially rot as the weather withers them away. That’s been the case for the Nazi rally grounds in Nuremberg. The grounds mostly aren’t kept up and are subject to the will of the people who visit.
As a further point, the argument against erasing history is specious, at best; and irrefutably wrong, at worst. Throughout the world, there are countless countries that don’t have monuments dedicated to turncoats and traitors, or statues of those whose primary goal was to make submissive an entire race of humans. Despite the absence of those types of installations, we don’t forget the history which took place there.
Certainly, there are items that stand from the time period which serve to illustrate the fractures of that particular nation, or even the world. Think of all the concentration camps in Germany, which can be visited by tourists. Those aren’t places of Nazi reverence; they’re solemn remembrances of the atrocities which occurred in Germany and throughout Europe, and which affected the rest of the world. They serve as reminders for the world to not let itself fall into the desolate pits to which the Nazi party subjected large portions of the Jewish population and many other people.
If, then, many of the Confederate monuments were moved to Civil War battlefields to serve as a reminder of what happened within this country, I could bear to hear that argument. Some may still visit the grounds and act in deference to the figures whom they perceive as altruistic and valiant fighters for their states. But so long as their purpose isn’t signified as such to the public by placing them on capitol grounds or in state squares, then that’s something with which we may be able to live.
But understand this: We should unequivocally support the denunciation and removal of these malefactors of insurgency. There should be no ambiguity regarding their place in history. These were people who acted in complete opposition to everything for which the United States stands. To honor them is to do a disservice to the citizens, armed forces and mission of this country. Perhaps the most patriotic action that can be taken by the average American right now is to make clear to their peers that they are against the Confederacy and the ideals for which it stood – and, finally, that they are advocates for the removal of these statues.
With regard to this particular issue, to show allegiance to neighbor and country – to stand for liberty, equality and the United States – it seems the only logical track we can all take is to condemn the Confederacy and the memorials which serve to celebrate them.
As for the third question: What’s now happening to these monuments? The short answer is that they’re being pulled down. Many anti-racism activists have happily taken to the streets to do the work they deem the states should’ve already done. According to the Star Tribune, some of the statues that have been torn down include the following: Albert Pike in D.C., a Confederate general, and two Confederate soldiers in Raleigh, North Carolina, along with a statue dedicated to the women of the Confederacy.
In Richmond, Virginia, protesters tore down a statue of Jefferson Davis; Gov. Ralph Northam said he would order the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. According to CNN, in South Carolina, a statue of John C. Calhoun was removed by crews; In Jacksonville, Florida, crews removed a statue and plaque which was erected in memory of fallen Confederate soldiers; in Montgomery, Alabama, a statue of Robert E. Lee was torn down which stood in front of a high school of the same name; in Nashville, Tennessee, a statue of Edward Carmack was taken from city grounds; in Frankfurt, Kentucky, a statue of Jefferson Davis was removed from state grounds.
There were scores of other statues ripped down by protesters or removed by crews across the nation – and the world.
It should also be noted, however, that other, non-Confederate statues are being dismantled. In Portland, Oregon, a group of protesters toppled and set fire to a statue of founding father and first president George Washington. Also in Portland, a statue of Thomas Jefferson was torn down and spray painted. Meanwhile, in San Francisco, California, protesters defaced a bust of Ulysses S. Grant, the general who led the effort to defeat the Confederacy during the Civil War.
In a Washington Post opinion article, Henry Olsen contends that “Knocking down or defacing statues of national founders or heroes not only displays ignorance of history but also assaults the principles of Western civilization that allow for racial progress to continue.”
It must be said that many of the founders, like Washington and Jefferson, and those who fought for the Union, like Grant, have complicated backgrounds from which the good they did can be challenging to disentangle from the bad that also plagued their existences. Perhaps we shouldn’t hold 18th and 19th century figures to the same moralistic standards of our progressive 21st century society.
To preempt attempts to use that very argument against me: While those like Washington, Jefferson and Grant either had or inherited slaves – as morally deficient as that was – it was their work that set up a nation in which those in bondage could ultimately be freed, and they were not overtly positioning themselves on a side which sought to degrade and make subservient an entire race.
It was the Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens who said, “The great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery – subordination to the superior race – is his natural and normal condition.” Those three men I previously mentioned dictated nothing of the sort.
Olsen goes on to say, “George Washington owned slaves, but he also founded a nation dedicated to the idea whose incompatibility with slavery made its eradication inevitable. Defacing or toppling his monuments dishonors the country. More than any man save Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant destroyed the Confederacy with his magisterial generalship. … Toppling his statue – as protesters did in San Francisco, citing a slave whom Grant was gifted and later freed before the war – is ahistorically ludicrous.”
On Twitter, New York Times and USA Today columnist Chloé S. Valdary sent this tweet on June 19 in response to the news that statues of Washington and Jefferson had been desecrated. While many supporters of the Confederacy espoused the right to enslave others, clearly and overtly, those in reference who fought to found the nation and quash southern rebellion did not. It’s true that we must not herald Washington solely as a hero, nor Jefferson or Grant. It’s imperative and incumbent upon us to acknowledge and understand what errors they committed.
There seem to be two vocal camps on this discussion: One, those who commend the toppling of Washington, Jefferson and Grant seem to contend that those men were required to act as though they were gods in order to receive any form of reverence in the present day, and that if they didn’t – and they did not, given that they were human – then there is no place for public commendations of their work; two, those who condemn the removal of the statues of those three men – diametrically opposite their foes – seem to make them out to be gods, with no room for critique.
Therefore, we must understand their shortcomings and failures while also acknowledging and celebrating their feats of glory. By lumping them in with the statues of Confederates, those responsible are only damaging the movement which is taking place today for civil rights and liberties. In my estimation, those toppling the likes of Washington and Jefferson are opportunists who are misguided in their mission and don’t understand who the true perpetrators of racial discrimination are.
Meanwhile, in Seattle, Washington, the Vladimir Lenin statue remains untouched. Yet, in Europe, a statue of Winston Churchill has been pulled down. What started as a movement to remove racist imagery (the Confederate flag) and monuments to traitorous insurrectionists (the Confederate statues) has turned into a wanton attempt at damaging history itself. If history has nobody whom we can commend, and all those who we believed were in alignment and accordance with our values, adjusted for the difference in time period, are “bad,” then all of history must be malignant and evil.
If that is the message being broadcast, then we are doomed to forget all that was good and right and just in history, even if a part of that history is stained. If not for people like Churchill, then the cancerous Nazi message may have spread even further and who knows what could’ve happened. We can’t denounce those who were in direct opposition to fascism simply because their own lives weren’t sterling silver.
From the sidelines, I will continue to root for the elimination of Confederate statues and imagery. If it is the responsibility of the protesters to make it happen, then that’s fine. If the states are willing to step in, as many have, and arbitrate on the removal of said statues, that’s better. But let us not conflate ideas here: We must remove glorifying allusions to institutions like the Confederacy and the KKK, like the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust in the Tennessee State Capitol, which only serve to perpetuate inequality. In no way can we devolve into making this moment about the destruction of all those who have come before us, as is seemingly increasingly the case. Let’s focus on the true mission at hand, and not be overzealous so as to paint history in such a binary lens.
Finally, Olsen concludes his op-ed with this paragraph: “It is easy to destroy; it is hard to build. The American edifice that imperfect men and women have built over the past two centuries is a solid foundation for the just nation in which we live and seek to improve. We must not burn it down in the vain hope that a better future can emerge from its bonfire.”
As always, we have a choice to make. Will those involved go about all of this in a way that serves to further racial equality and eliminate disparities between people and communities? Or will they continue to ignore the message in all of this and attempt to dismantle everything within the establishment that wasn’t crystalline pure?
Brett Barnett is a senior majoring in English. He can be reached at bbarne18@vols.utk.edu.
