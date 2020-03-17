I’m going to tell you a little about myself. I’m an only child, and a mamma’s boy. I wasn’t the best at making friends either when I was younger, but my mother would always emphasize imagination and to always dream big.
What dreaming big means is that you have to be unafraid of your aspirations and goals. If you want a sundae, dream of the biggest sundae with the most toppings. If you dream of a movie about childhood’s impact on your entire life, dream for “Toy Story.”
“Toy Story” to me is as deeply personal as the above things I told you. I watched it every day for a year when I was three, and I can still watch it every day, if I do so choose, and it would feel as fresh and new as the first time I saw it.
It is, however, selfish of me to claim the film all for myself. This Tom Hanks and Tim Allen led cast of stars propelled itself and the genre of family films to the forefront of cinema when it came out in 1995. It signified the beginning of Pixar and the inclusion of mature themes in a kindhearted and ageless way, appealing to the memories and hard truths we all have come to learn as we’ve lived and matured. “Toy Story” especially caters to the children, who are in an extremely impressionable phase of their lives.
The most noticeable differences between Pixar and the rest of children’s film producers at the time was not in surface level animation superiority, but in the care and responsibility Pixar took in what they produced. Pixar understood the lasting impact they could potentially make on the world and the potential families and children who would watch “Toy Story.” And so, they gave us characters to play with—toys to follow, root for, at times feel disdain for (i.e. Woody pushing Buzz out of the window) and Toys we could ultimately welcome into our hearts and love.
I watched “Toy Story” every day for that year because every time I came home from pre-school, something different had happened. A new friend was made, finger painting masterfully crafted, and/or punishment for my not wanting to do any work doled out. And “Toy Story” told me it was all ok. “Toy Story" showed me how some days you will fall—some days you will take a leap of faith like Buzz Lightyear, and you can fall the same way he does. You can have your heart broken the same way. But Toy Story also tells you that you will find a way to fly, no matter how hard or often you fall, you will dust yourself off and reach for the sky.
“Toy Story” challenged the status quo of so many children’s movies of the time. It showed that there is more to an animated film than just meaningless plots and sophomoric tropes. Pixar and “Toy Story” reminded us of the inherently endearing nature of animation, of the entire intent behind it. It reminded us all of the heart and maturity in early animated films like “Bambi” and “Dumbo,” where the consequences are real, and the characters have to deconstruct themselves to determine how they will continue forward.
That is what makes “Toy Story” so lasting and forever prevalent. It’s why I still carry it with me today, much like a favorite toy or object a child always carries with them (for me, that object was a spatula—I don’t know why).
“Toy Story” implores you to embrace all experiences, good and bad, to work through scary situations, and to persevere, much like this coronavirus, and the strain so many are feeling for themselves and those close to them. I am worried, as everyone else is, about my family, especially my older relatives and diabetic mother, all of whom are at greater risk if they catch this virus. But that will not prevent me from taking each day one at a time. We all may feel like we’re in free fall, but we will fly again. We will continue to dream big.
Grant T. Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
