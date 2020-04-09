All throughout the coronavirus pandemic, people have been searching for good news. Websites, YouTube channel, and TV shows have been created specifically for providing people with good news and some form of solace amidst the pandemonium and sadness that bears down on people confined to their homes and those who have found themselves recently unemployed and with no idea how to proceed.
Some of that news has been about people singing from balconies, and I know I’ve been entertained by the stories of habitats being restored since people have been removed from their environments. Two of my favorite of these stories are about the San Antonio Riverwalk and the Venice Canals clearing up without their normal foot and boat traffic from tourists, if you want to check them out yourself.
But all of that came to a crashing halt last week when the Environmental Protection Agency announced that they have suspended all enforcement and monitoring of industrial pollution indefinitely because of the coronavirus. According to the EPA press release, companies are still expected to hold themselves to their normal standards, but they will not be punished for breaking them.
Personally, I find this infuriating. What was played as an easing of restrictions in an effort to keep people home and lessen obligations at work for federal employees is a poor cover up for any excuse the federal government has to roll back any environmental protection they can. We’ve endured four years of the slow rollback of any piece of legislation up for renewal, pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement and a cycle of upper EPA administration coming and going from coal lobbying organizations and the fossil fuel industry. The only stability and consistency in the EPA in the last four years has been that their top leadership rejects the science of climate change and is staunchly anti-EPA regulation.
Kids, I wish I could make this up.
Corporations are the major polluters globally, even with strict restrictions. Most people involved in businesses that are high polluters like power companies or are in oil production would tell you that environmental regulations are a damper on their production and they lose millions of dollars a year in revenue from taxes and fines. I find it hard to believe that when given the opportunity to skirt around environmental regulations that these major corporations would simply choose to continue to follow rules that they have spent billions of dollars lobbying against over the years.
There’s no way to really predict what this will look like in the future because we don’t know how companies are going to react, but I think we can expect a sharp downturn in water quality and air quality around major manufacturing plants and cities that rely mostly on industrial operations. Not that it would ever be a good time to loosen regulations, but I find it especially disheartening that air quality will likely be so drastically affected in the middle of this global pandemic—particularly because COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and tends to be worse in people with pre-existing lung conditions or long term exposure to airborne chemicals and pollution.
I hope realizing that connection reminds people of the reasons we have the EPA, the Clean Air Act and even modern environmentalism in the first place. Lawmakers didn’t sit around and try to come up with a new way to be a nuisance to corporations when they wrote these laws. The polluting actions of corporations and industries are harming the health of Americans and people all over the world, and loosening these restrictions in the middle of this pandemic is entirely counterproductive and will prove to be more detrimental than we know. In the coming years, we should be focusing on helping the healthcare system and economy recover, not helping the environment recover from damage that would have been avoided if we just left things alone.
Emma Heins is a senior majoring in environmental studies. She can be reached at eheins@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.