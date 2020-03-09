With warmer weather and spring break on the way, some of you might be wondering if it’s possible to travel given current health concerns.
Well, I reckon you can still travel right now and into the near future, as long as you’re smart about it. At the time of writing this column, there are no domestic travel bans within the United States.
So, if you still want to travel, here are some tips that might be useful no matter the sickness that may be out there.
Although they are hubs of culture and entertainment, try not to spend an extended period of time in heavily populated areas, such as major cities. You’ll be at a greater chance of getting sick or spreading sickness.
Sometimes you have to pass through larger cities to get where you’re going. If you have to travel to those places, use caution. Wash your hands often – remember, that’s at least 20 seconds of good scrubbing – and if you happen to catch a sniffle, take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of germs.
Of course, there are other places you can go if you’re yearning for a change of scenery, places where you’re less likely to get sick, compared to traveling around urban areas.
National and state parks are great places to spend a few days, offering a chance for both rest and adventure.
Supposing you’re up for a nice walk in the fresh air, these parks offer hundreds of miles of trails for hikers, bikers and horse riders alike.
Popular parks near East Tennessee include the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offering hikers more than 800 miles of trails that pass by waterfalls, old growth and beautiful views.
Places within the park like the Cades Cove Loop even offer visitors a chance to see wildlife such as deer, turkeys and bears often from the convenience of their car.
If you’re getting too familiar with the Smokies or want to travel in a different direction without going out of state, heading north or west offers a couple of state parks and recreation areas.
One area, the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, offers views and scenery from the Cumberland Plateau. If hiking and camping isn’t quite your forte, the recreation area also offers stargazing and, for those wanting to try something different, whitewater paddling along the Big South Fork River.
Even closer to UT is Big Ridge State Park, just a little over 30 minutes from campus. The park offers about 15 miles of trails, along with a good area for kayaking and fishing, thanks to the inlets of Norris Lake.
s spring draws closer, these parks and recreation areas will come alive with a symphony of brilliant greens and vibrant wildflowers. Go out and explore the rebirth of the local land – just don’t forget to bring along some allergy medicine.
Kelly Alley is a senior studying journalism and electronic media. She can be reached atkalley2@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.