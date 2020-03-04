It was Oct. 28, 2019. A hard fought Monday Night Football game had just finished between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. Afterwards, the Dolphins added another tally to their loss column, bringing their record to a league-worst 0-7. They had not won a regular season game in 323 days. Little did we know, Miami would begin to show signs of life for this upcoming season, midway through last year.
First of all, the Dolphins are absolutely loaded with draft picks this offseason. As Lee Sharpe noted, they have the most draft capital of any team in the league, and it is not even close. This includes a top-five pick and two more selections in the first round. The best part? If there was any year to stockpile rookies, the best time would be right now. This upcoming class is chock full with blue-chip prospects and talented young players that can contribute immediately. Despite this, there are even more reasons to believe in a potential turnaround in Miami.
While it may be beneficial to have a boatload of draft picks, many winning teams are heavily reliant on veterans. Luckily for Miami, they also have the most effective cap space in the NFL as well. In other words, no team has nearly as many resources as Miami this season.
Back to those “signs of life.” Think about this blind resume. Team B went 4-4 through their last 9 weeks of the season in 2019. Team A went 5-4 through their last 9 weeks. To top it all off, team A even beat team B in the final week.
Who were these two teams? The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Yes, you read that correctly. Through the final half of the year last year, the Miami Dolphins had a better winning percentage and achieved a head-to-head victory over Tom Brady and the Pats.
There is one issue that is holding the entire Dolphins organization back: Quarterback. Even with all the off-season capital in the world, Miami will not take a significant step forward until they finally address the signal-caller position. Yes, Ryan Fitzpatrick had a top 10 season in terms of ESPN QBR last year. However, it is not wise to build around a 37-year-old journeyman QB who has been on, I kid you not, one out of every four NFL teams in his career.
With multiple marquee quarterbacks hitting free agency this year, it is possible that we see Tom Brady or Cam Newton in that fashionable Fanta orange and aquamarine. If Brady reads my article, he may even see the potential benefits to joining an up and coming team like Miami. However, just as I don’t expect Tom Brady to read this, I don’t expect him to end up with the Dolphins either.
On the bright side, there is still the draft. With only four teams ahead of them, the Dolphins have a legitimate chance of landing one of the top QBs. In fact, Matt Miller currently has the Fins taking Alabama QB Tua Tugovailoa with the fifth pick. Landing a signal-caller that boasts the third best collegiate season in terms of Quarterback Rating would be a massive boost to this organization.
If the Dolphins play their cards right, they could walk out of the 2020 offseason with a rebuilt offensive line, revitalized defense and talent all around the field. While I am not declaring the Dolphins as a playoff team in 2020, they have the potential to at least get close to a winning season. Even with all this hope, Miami will not be any better until they find their quarterback of the future. This entire point I just made? All the words you just read? Absolutely useless without an upgrade at QB.
