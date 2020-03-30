Dear students,
Hopefully we have had the opportunity to meet and interact with you, whether it was through one of our social media platforms or from passing out pizza on PED walkway during one of our events like Food for Thought or Big Orange Friday.
If we have not had the pleasure of meeting you yet, our names are Natalie, Isaac and Emerson, and we serve as your Student Body President, Vice President and Student Services Director. We are honored to serve you in these roles to elevate student voices in everything we do.
First and foremost, we want each of you to know that we care about you and we are committed to supporting you however we can. We will continue to work as a Student Government Association virtually throughout the rest of our term because student representation is incredibly important, especially in times like these when so many decisions being made have effects on our day-to-day lives. If you ever have any ideas, questions or concerns, please email sga1@utk.edu.
We want to make sure that all students are taking care of themselves – physically, mentally and emotionally. It is important that you take the CDC’s recommendations of washing your hands, social distancing and staying home very seriously; however, we also know that abiding by these recommendations can be challenging.
Not only is it functionally difficult to transition to online classes and move out of residence halls, but staying home and being physically distant from one another can be isolating, lonely and frankly quite boring at times. Whether it’s reading a book or scrolling through Isaac’s TikTok, we hope you’re investing in your own well-being and taking some time to relax.
Remember, VOLS help VOLS — so check in on your friends, say thank you to your professors and volunteer to stay home and stay safe, so you can make sure others are also staying safe and healthy.
We know the impact that one can have on many because we are volunteers. We are always the first to stand up and do what is right, even if it is uncomfortable; we are humble, we bear the torch and put others before ourselves. Challenging times like these can bring out the true character of people — for better or worse. Let’s use this opportunity to show our Knoxville community and our world what it means to be a VOL for Life.
Students, if you are in need of any resources – housing, food, etc., please reach out. Our Volunteer community wants to support you. If you have any questions, please let us know and be sure to check your email every day for updates from Chancellor Plowman.
Stay healthy and hopeful and go VOLS!
Natalie, Isaac and Emerson