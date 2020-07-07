I never like making the title of one of my columns the title of a film as I feel it is too plain and easy to have the title of the film as your own. For this review, however, 2019’s “Uncut Gems” had Adam Sandler prominently featured on the posters, yet the story varied quite differently from an expected Adam Sandler movie.
For that reason, I want you to know what you’re getting yourself into.
That is, a character study of a murky and anxiety-inducing gambling addict that seems to have a reverse of the Midas touch on everything in his life.
Just as the book of Genesis in the bible offers up the story of creation, the rare opal mined in the beginning of the film is the initiation of the main theme and story in “Uncut Gems.”
Howard Ratner, played by Sandler, is a jewelry store owner in New York City’s Diamond District. He is estranged from his wife, dates one of his much younger employees, is an absentee father, lacks common social awareness and likes to gamble.
Initially, it seems like the opal acquired at the beginning of the film will be Howard’s saving grace from his debts and will provide him with the win he needs in what has been a bad streak in his gambling wagers.
As the film goes on, however, we see more and more that any bit of income or perceived personal advantage brings Howard back to gambling.
Much like a seasoned drug addict needing a fix, Howard needs to feel the toxins in his veins from placing the risky bets he makes in order to feel normal. The rush once felt from gambling has become his new normal and anything less than that lifestyle would be unnatural to him.
This is where we see the problems become more and more glaring with Howard Ratner.
Howard is like that family member who pokes and prods their way into conversations and situations that makes you cringe and wonder why they can’t just stop.
He continually puts himself into bets he has no business placing and challenges people he has no business challenging.
What this does is create an avalanche of calamity and self-created misfortune for Howard, and we the audience are forced to sit and watch him pick up debt after debt after debt.
Maybe he does this because he feels like the opal gives him carte blanche? Or maybe Howard would be doing all of these things no matter what and the filmmakers put the opal in the film only so we, like the people in Howard’s life, can wonder the same things once everything sees the light of day. All in order for us to feel the same kind of anxiety and uncertainty Howard does.
This is why I believe the Safdie brothers are the beginning of the new generation of standout filmmakers. They are able to do what so few movies or works of art can effectively do in this age of desensitization, and that is emotionally and physically make you feel an intense array of things.
I remember leaving the theatre after watching this film, and I was sick to my stomach. I had just spent the past two hours white knuckling my way to a film that felt like I was punched in the gut and made to watch a supercut of my life’s worst moments.
While I am not a gambling addict and share none of Howard’s problems or life situations, the Safdie brothers were able to make me feel as though I was. They were able to grab hold of me and affect me deeply, which is something so incredibly rare in this day and age.
That’s why I think a lot of people didn’t like this movie. Sandler has long been associated with his unique and repeated style of comedy in most of his films, and while people knew they were going to see a drama, there is still an instinctive feeling that there will be levity from Sandler.
Not only was this film bereft of levity and humor, but it also sucked all happiness and joy from the room like a black hole in space vacuuming out anything within its orbit.
This was an excellent film, one of the best I have ever seen. And this was further confirmation beyond “Punch Drunk Love,” and “Meyerowitz Stories” in showing that Adam Sandler is among the best actors today, but we rarely get to see this on display in his usual fare of films.
This is a movie that I will say until my last breath you have to see. For some, once is more than enough. And conversely, some will want to watch it over and over again for the excellent piece of film that it is.
I’m still undecided which camp I’m in, but I am certain that I need more dramatic Adam Sandler films.
Grant Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
