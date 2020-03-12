This year, International Women’s Day was March 8. The purpose of International Women’s Day is to raise awareness of women in all their glory. It is a day to highlight accomplishments as well as the struggles women have faced and continue to face throughout history and to showcase pride in womanhood.
It is important to celebrate International Women’s Day, or at least recognize it, to help in dismantling stereotypes and labels placed upon women.
To this day, women are still seen as the homemakers and caretakers. Women are still seen as delicate and conservative. Women are still to be seen and not heard — subjected to the demands of male authority figures even now.
Women are international figures. Women are supernatural. Women can do everything men can do, but men cannot do everything women can do. Sure, there are aspects of gender equality that should be recognized, implemented and respected, but there are other aspects that make women far more superior to men.
The most distinguishing trait between a man and a woman is woman’s ability to develop life.
Women are able to carry a child (or multiple), go through drastic bodily changes and continue on through daily life with new, additional life without missing a beat.
Another distinguishing quality that separates women from men is a woman’s menstrual cycle.
Though it is often an uncomfortable time of the month for women, it is as empowering as giving life. This process prepares a woman’s body for pregnancy and cleans out toxins. During this time, women are expected to carry on through their days as if they aren’t experiencing any pain or discomfort. A man could never.
Women are international figures because we can see ourselves in one another. We are a representation of one another. We experience some of the same hurt and disappointment, as well some of the same joy and strength.
I challenge men and women to go beyond the books. Talk to an important female figure in your life. Ask about her story, her struggles and her accomplishments. Get new insights on women and respect. And remember, without woman there is no man.
Nina Howard is a sophomore majoring in journalism and electronic media. She can be reached at nhoward5@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.