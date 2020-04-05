Think of the worst superhero possible. A useless power, a complete lack of design cohesion and the personality of a sheet of plywood. No matter how bad you’re imagining, Rem Lezar has got you beat, as he is the superhero that doesn’t even exist.
You read that right, the titular hero of the film “Creating Rem Lezar” isn’t even real in the movie. He’s a figment of two children’s imagination who gets them sent to the principal’s office and watches them as they sleep.
But I’m getting ahead of myself.
“Creating Rem Lezar” is a 48-minute-long superhero musical film made for young children. Rem Lezar is visually the love child of Jake Paul and Ninja if he traveled back in time to the 80s. He’s got a blue mullet tied back with a yellow headband, and his whole outfit continues the motif of blue and yellow, accompanied by his symbol of the infinity.
Now, for most superheroes, the emblem is made of the two main colors of the hero, with the one in the background contrasting the one in the foreground to make the icon catch the eye easier. But Rem Lezar’s emblem is just yellow on yellow. I didn’t even notice the symbol on it until the film blatantly transitioned between one of the child’s drawing of an infinity and the emblem itself.
It doesn’t help that his overwhelmingly blue costume causes issues with their recording equipment, making his almost have a blue aura surrounding him at all times, which I can assure you was not a purposeful decision.
Now when I call this movie a musical, I mean it. It hardly goes three minutes without the children or Rem breaking into some new song. But of course, because it is a movie starring children, the songs have tunes and lyrics so simple it is almost painful. If I was ever having trouble falling asleep, the songs are so braindead they would put me to sleep in seconds.
Now story wise, the reality of the story is of two children who both have the same imaginary friend stealing a mannequin, breaking into an abandoned house and then sleeping there until a policeman finds them and returns them to their family.
From their point of view, though, they’re going on a massive adventure with Rem Lezar to find his missing chest emblem. They explore mystical places like the forest, the mountains, and even the Twin Towers.
When they visit the Twin Towers, one of the characters even says the quote “They’re so strong they’ll stand forever.” Yeah, that part didn’t age all that well.
Rem Lezar himself comes off as a little creepy. He’s played by a 35-year-old man, but his mannerisms make his seem much younger. Throughout the film, we only see him around these children. When one of them is afraid of the dark, he just fades in from the darkness and promises to take her away from there.
Not only is he constantly watching these kids, but after he gains a physical form (at least as physical as you can get inside a dream), he is constantly touching the children. He is always holding their hands or putting his hand on their shoulders or even carrying them in a princess carry. I know he’s supposed to come off as protective and fatherly but, in all honesty, it makes me uncomfortable.
It’s not like he’s doing it to comfort them or something, he’s just doing it literally every time they are on screen together. Maybe it was supposed to be related to the fact that they were hugging onto the mannequin they dressed like him when they fell asleep, but that doesn’t excuse him emerging from the dark in the middle of the night.
When the one child was drawing his symbol, it honestly felt like a scene from a horror movie. The sketchy quality to the drawing makes it seem like one of those moments where the mad man draws crazy things all over the room relating to some great evil.
I don’t know, Rem just kinda creeps me out.
The villain is just as weird though. He’s this disembodied floating face that is pixelated strangely and constantly distorts itself around the screen. He is also the only rational character in the film, explaining that the Twin Towers aren’t magic but instead a construction of man, which should have been the good lesson in the film.
The way he is defeated is by the kids just saying they don’t hate him anymore, even though less than a minute before they were talking about how much they hated him.
I rate movies from 10 to -10, with negative being so bad its good, and this movie definitely deserves a -9. I had a blast sitting through this and watching how ridiculous everything is. Nothing makes any sense, and the constant songs had an almost maddening effect. I was laughing wildly along with my friends throughout this whole film, with us needing to pause it several times just to catch our breath.
You need to see this film, and luckily enough the entire thing is on YouTube completely free. Just search “Creating Rem Lezar” and you’ll find the entire thing in no time.
This week I want to give a shout out to the reason Rem looks so weird on the VHS tape, and that is blue-screen technology. Before modern greenscreen, blue screen was used to place actors into locations they weren’t in. The reason Rem has a weird aura is because the cameras used in the film were set up for filming blue screen, which isn’t meant to actually capture the color blue well as it is meant to be edited out in post. Because of this, it makes any blue bleed out into the surrounding colors, making it hard to see the edges of blue objects.
