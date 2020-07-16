The Knox County Board of Health unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday evening encouraging residents to practice the five core actions to reduce the spread of coronavirus, which include social distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and staying home if sick. The Health Department’s statistics regarding COVID-19 can be found online.
The resolution cites a number of concerning statistics regarding the virus’s spread, including the fact that there were more COVID hospitalizations in the county during the first ten days of July than in the entire month of June.
During the meeting, Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan reviewed the county’s COVID benchmark statistics:
1. Sustained reduction or stability of new cases:
“We have had several consecutive days with significant and continuous increases in new cases, with our largest increase yesterday of 118 new cases,” Buchanan said. “This traffic light is currently at red due to the concerning trend of the rate of increase of new cases.”
Knox County has recorded 887 new cases so far in the month of July, with an average growth rate of 4.63% each day. The previous record-high in new cases — 93 — was set on the fourth of July and was tied July 6.
2. Rate of testing and test result reporting turnaround time:
Buchanan said this benchmark was in the red this week due to a lag time between when tests are being conducted and when they are reported to the department.
“This is due to lab delays for multiple reasons: one, just simple increased volume slowing down the process, availability of testing supplies . . . and changes in internal processes [in some labs],” Buchanan said.
Buchanan also said that the department is working to expand the number of labs they use for testing despite having to compete with other government organizations.
“We had another lab that we were using, and they actually told us that they could not keep providing service for us because they were going to provide service for Nashville,” Buchanan said. “The health departments are competing with each other for lab services, which is an interesting place to be.”
3. Public health capability:
Buchanan said that the contact tracing capability of the county remained green as 100% of all new case investigations have begun within 24 hours of notification, and 100% of all close contact investigations have been initiated within 48 hours.
The current Epidemiology Support Team is made up of 140 members, and Buchanan said the department is relying not only on its own staff, but that of other county departments and even volunteers.
4. Health care system capacity:
According to Buchanan, the regional health care system remains within the current and forecasted surge capacity. The benchmark is in the yellow range however, due to the recent increase in hospitalizations.
5. Death rate:
“Unfortunately, because we have gone from five deaths to 15 in the last two weeks, this benchmark is at red because of the rate of increase . . . that we have seen,” Buchanan said.
Dr. James Shamiyeh, senior vice president and chief quality officer of the UT Medical Center, also reviewed demographic information of cases that have been seen at the center.
Shamiyeh said that the average length of stay for COVID hospitalizations was over eight days, excepting one outlier case in which a patient remained in the hospital for over 90 days.
“The more patients that you have with COVID-19 in your facility, and the more that stay longer than your average . . . you are draining more of a health care resource for that population,” Shamiyeh said. “We have all kinds of different patients with all kinds of different medical problems that we still have the commitment to take care of.”
Shamiyeh also discussed some projections that are able to be made now that the county has been accumulating more data from cases. According to him, we can now be very confident that there will be 52 hospitalizations for every 1,000 new cases.
Shamiyeh also stressed the decreasing amount of time to reach that milestone.
“It took us 81 days in the region to get to the first 1,000 cases, 17 days for the next thousand, eight days for the next thousand, seven days for the next thousand, etc.,” Shamiyeh said.
Finally, Shamiyeh discussed a median projection model forecasting what the potential caseload for the Knoxville district — a region including Knox, Anderson, Blount, Grainger, Jefferson, Loudon, Roane, Sevier and Union counties -- could look like by Labor Day.
“It says: based on the data that we have and the correlation that I showed between diagnosed cases and hospitalizations, if nothing else in the external environment really changes we’re looking at 373 inpatients across this district at one time,” Shamiyeh said.