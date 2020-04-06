A theme across multiple series this week was the defiance of death, or evading death in some way, be it from your own doing or outside intervention.
Plus, this week’s issue presents the final chapter of “Zipman.” “Demon Slayer” and “The Promised Neverland” aren’t too far behind on that either, as seen with the chapters this week.
Strap in, because some of these are powerful!
“One Piece” Chapter 976
Only one thing big happened this week other than the developments with Kanjuro. To keep it brief, the chapter was largely a direct continuation of what happened last chapter with Kanjuro coming out as the spy, and the fallout directly from that.
However, all things considered, it was a solid chapter in its own right even if it wasn’t super impactful.
Towards the end of the chapter, the fleet gets into a circumstance where long range cannons are firing at them, and their own cannons don’t reach that far. So, how does one solve that problem? And, as a matter of fact, that’s where my problem comes in with this chapter. While the solution to this was something fans have been long awaiting, and I can’t in good faith say this reveal wasn’t awesome, it did feel to me like a Deus Ex Machina.
How did this character even know where this battle was taking place? Maybe we’ll find out next time.
4/5 Torches
“My Hero Academia” Chapter 267
Wow! So, my favorite hero in the series used to be Hawks, but I think it has changed to Mirko, the Rabbit Hero.
This chapter was packed full of exploration of character and intense, dynamic movement. Horikoshi really is skilled when it comes to deepening the reader’s understanding of characters, especially with his insertion of small flashbacks that don’t feel like they’re derailing the tension of the story.
Furthermore, his artwork with Mirko in her battle against the Nomu is absolutely phenomenal. The definition of speed and dynamic art can be seen plastered all over these pages.
5/5 Torches
“Demon Slayer” Chapter 201
This chapter felt very odd for some reason. Narratively, it makes sense that the events this chapter would happen, and I’m mildly glad they did, because it’s in line with established character traits and motives. Only, it didn’t fit with the tone developed from the previous chapter.
Furthermore, where is Nezuko? At this point, it seems like Koyoharu is trying to create drama in the story where there shouldn’t be any, because there’s no reason why it’s taking so long for Nezuko to arrive.
Not only was she omitted from the battle against Muzan, despite promises earlier in the series where Tanjio and her promised to defeat him together, but she still hasn’t even arrived when we saw her enter the battle area a few chapters ago.
Otherwise, this was a pretty standard chapter that doesn’t do anything to make itself standout.
3/5 Torches
“The Promised Neverland” Chapter 174
What a breath of fresh air. This week’s chapter has finally pushed the story into what seems to be its final phase, using the title “A New World, Part 1.” And the chapter did signify that change, verily purging the old and beginning the new.
While the series bleeds themes of humanism, it also proved this chapter that it wouldn’t pull punches when it comes to moving forward and letting some things die. In other series, people will make a sacrifice, an impactful moment, only for someone to save them and they’ll turn out to be okay, virtually eliminating all meaning their sacrifice meant to the story.
“The Promised Neverland” doesn’t do that. If something is meant to be impactful, and that impact is based on death, it’s not going to pull that punch at the end. This chapter was a clear example of that.
On the other hand, as I mentioned, it bleeds humanism. One of the messages that this chapter told was forgiving your enemies, to coexist, even if they wronged you. Emma is tired of people dying. Even if people sinned, did horrible things that she can’t forgive, she still wants even those people to repent in peace and live on.
Messages like that permeate most of the story, and this chapter hit the nail on the head.
5/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 65
So, last week we were introduced to a creature known as the Darkness Devil, the honest-to-god most powerful enemy seen in the series so far. And, the battle that has begun against this thing is undeniably insane.
I’m hard pressed to recall a situation like this in another series where a battle like this one takes place.
However, while my jaw was dropped for most of the chapter, confusion and shock running through my veins, I couldn’t help but feel that this would have been so much more powerful if the art was better. Oh well, that’s my age old complaint with the series.
The Darkness Devil really is no joke, and the seriousness and power of it goes beyond mortal understanding. When it speaks, we can’t even read what it says. Which I think that trait might have been influenced by the name of the entity at the Seven Walls in “The Promised Neverland.”
I can’t be sure how they’re going to resolve this situation, but this chapter definitely hit with continuing the impact this venture into hell has given the series.
3.5/5 Torches
“Zipman” Chapter 17 [END]
And so, “Zipman” comes to an end.
For me, the series started at a high, and then descended to a low. However, the finale chapter, for what it is, isn’t terrible actually.
It wraps up the story decently and ties up the loose ends, even hitting on how the world has changed after the events that transpired. Furthermore, the ending that it did provide at least made sense for what it had previously established.
It was , of course, very choppy, and occasionally a little hard to realize exactly what was going on, but I was satisfied to what it did present even if it wasn’t the best thing I’ve ever seen.
Now that we can take the series as a whole, it genuinely isn’t the best, and will fade into obscurity I’m sure, but I think the initially quality that I saw in the first chapters of the series is proof enough that Yusaku Shibata can produce a great manga series. The issue this time was that he got cancelled and had to speed it to an end.
2.5/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 12
Yet another cool chapter, riddled with humor, action, and further exploration into the lore of “Undead Unluck.”
The Uma, known as spoil, that they’ve been sent on a quest to capture, has an interesting ability, complete with the same complex ruling system that the Negator fights utilized, only this time the enemy is something of a monster.
Furthermore, the chapter pushed forward our understanding of what exactly the “magic system” of this world was, and how the Umas and Negators fit together.
The only problem I have with this is that, in a mere two chapters, this story arc already seems like its near to completing, though the battle has just begun. In general, the chapter itself doesn’t feel rushed, but the resolution of this little story does feel very quick.
The cause seems to be that the plot line simply wasn’t complex enough, so if you’re a fan of complicated storylines, this manga very likely won’t be for you. At least not yet.
3.5/5 Torches
“Guardian of the Witch” Chapter 10
Again, I didn’t love this chapter either and that seems to be the trend with this series. It just isn’t fantastic. At least not yet.
The training to use combine the magic of the witch with the swordsmanship of the guardian came to a close this week. And for some reason, its really trying to push how bad Fafnir and Manafsa are at combat. Yet, at the beginning of the series, Fafnir at least was made out to be incredibly talented and powerful.
Furthermore, it came to me again this week that it makes no sense why the other guardians/witch combos we saw were so much more powerful and knowledgeable.
One interesting thing that happened this week is that Asahi Sakano is trying to increase the complexity and strategy in his fights by introducing magic combos, magic seeds and the magic gauge.
On top of that, there were hints this chapter about something greater beyond the horizon, potentially some sort of organization of rogue guardians and witches, and if that’s the case I’m optimistic. Otherwise, this was another standard, barely passing chapter from “Guardian of the Witch.”
3/5 Torches