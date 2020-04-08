This week in streaming, Netflix is seeing a lot of new releases, with just a dash of new content from Amazon Prime Video and CBS All Access. From documentaries, to anime, to comedies and dramas, there should be something premiering that will interest you.
Netflix
“Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3,” released on April 7, is a Japanese reality television series that follows a group of six men and women as they temporarily live together in the city of Tokyo. “Tokyo 2019-2020” is the fifth installment in the series.
“Hi Score Girl: Season 2” is the second season of a Netflix anime hitting screens on April 9. It’s based off of the manga by the same name and is a romantic comedy, following a girl involved in the 1990s arcade scene and the developments of it over time.
“Brews Brothers” is a comedy set to release on April 10 that follows two brothers who don’t get along, but find themselves having to work together to keep a brewing business on its feet. Of course, chaos ensues as their divergent personalities and techniques clash.
“LA Originals” is a documentary slated to air on April 10. This film follows a tattoo artist named Mister Cartoon and a photographer named Estevan Oriol in an break down of their prominent careers in their respective arts, and further portrays a unique and evolving cultural experience.
“Love Wedding Repeat” is a romantic comedy film available on April 10. Alternate versions of the same day happen again and again as older brother Jack does everything he can to make his younger sister’s wedding sail smoothly. The only problem is, so many things could ruin it, from failed attempts to drug guests with sleeping pills, to ex-girlfriends out to get him.
“The Main Event,” to premiere on April 10, is a sports comedy that chronicles the adventure of an eleven year old who attempts to become a WWE superstar after happening upon a mask with supernatural powers.
“Tigertail” is a drama arriving on screens April 10. This film centers around a husk of a man, jaded by life, who reflects on the journey his life had taken. It has themes of lost love and the challenges of immigration. It’s written and directed by Emmy award winner Alan Yang, the writer and producer of “Parks and Recreation.”
Amazon Prime Video
“All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines” arrived on Prime Video on April 6. This is the newest entry into their “All or Nothing” film series, this one breaking into the college football scene. This entry covers the 2017 season of the Michigan Wolverines, both on the field and off, focusing on the lives of various players and alum Jim Harbaugh.
CBS All Access
“The Good Fight” Season 4 will be premiering April 9, and will only be available online. This series is a spin off to “The Good Wife.” It is a legal/political drama following a woman named Diane Lockhart and her goddaughter Maia as they join one of the most prominent law firms in Chicago after a financial scam ruins the lives they previously held.