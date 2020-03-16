Monday night, movie theater chain Regal Cinemas announced in an email that all of their locations in the United States would close starting Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. The decision was made in an attempt to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The company also announced that it would suspend the monthly payments of its Regal Unlimited subscribers immediately.
“It’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” Regal said in an email to their customers. “We value your patronage and have no doubt we will be serving you again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”
The news comes after a slew of announcements from film studios delaying a number of upcoming films set to release in the coming months. Some of these include “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Mulan,” “The New Mutants,” “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” and the newest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”
While there are still a number of films set to release in the next month or two, chances are high that their releases will also be delayed.
Universal Pictures announced on Monday that some of its films, including “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt,” “Emma” and “Trolls World Tour” will be released early digitally so that fans will still have a chance to see the films even with theaters closing. The price for seeing these films from home will be a bit higher than many movie goers are used to, however, at $19.99 for a 48 hour rental.
While Regal’s biggest competitor, AMC, has not yet announced a closure, it has limited showings to 50 people.