In a call with his campaign staff Wednesday morning, Bernie Sanders announced that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.
The self-proclaimed democratic socialist seemed to be the front runner for the democratic party’s candidacy in the 2020 presidential race before the primaries began, joining the race with name recognition and a large following. When the primaries began, however, former Vice President Joe Biden began winning state after state, gaining a substantial lead over Sanders.
Currently, Sanders is 303 delegates behind Biden.
“I wish I could give you better news. … The path towards victory is virtually impossible,” Sanders said in a live stream Wednesday morning. “While we are winning the ideological battle and the support of so many young people and working people, I have concluded that this battle for the democratic nomination will not be successful.”
This marks the second time that Sanders has been the runner up for the democratic candidacy after losing to Hilary Clinton in 2016. With Sanders dropping out of the 2020 race, Biden is the only candidate left standing, ensuring that he will be the 2020 democratic candidate for president.