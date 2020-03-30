Now that the university has canceled in-person classes, we volunteers are getting used to life at home. While there are some things you can do outside and video games to be played inside, the one place we are all going to get more familiar with is our rooms. In the interest of preventing cabin fever, here are five simple suggestions to help you freshen up your space.
Clean your room
While this may seem like a pretty basic housekeeping tip, we have all let things pile up from time to time. With the stress of the semester hanging over our heads, it is not uncommon at all to have built up a bit of clutter. Turn the time that you will be spending at home into an excuse to do a bit of spring cleaning and watch as your space becomes more open and less claustrophobic.
Buy some posters
Whether they’re showcasing your favorite band or art piece, posters are a great way to put your personal stamp on your room. In addition to adding some color to your walls, they also provide something interesting to look at while you’re trapped inside. Once the outbreak has passed, posters also make good conversation pieces for when you have friends over or are throwing a party. Stir up interest by hanging a unique or classic print on your wall.
Get a house plant
How better to change up your room than by literally adding some life to it? Some popular ideas include Aloe, spider and ZZ plants. These hardy plants are great for potentially-forgetful owners and will not punish you for suboptimal conditions. They also have the added benefit of purifying the air around you; aloe and spider plants both remove the toxic formaldehyde, while the Zamioculas zamiifolia filters out toluene and xylene.
Add a mirror
Many of us are fine with just using our bathroom mirror, but bringing in another one to hang in your room can be an easy way to fill some space on your wall with some added utility. In addition to being able to check your appearance, mirrors reflect natural light and brighten up your space. They also give the illusion of more space, making your room feel bigger and less cramped.
Fill out your bookshelf
If your room comes with a bookshelf -- or you brought one in yourself -- now is the time to fill it up. Local stores like McKay’s or Union Ave Books are a great resource for the book-lover in Knoxville, and you are bound to have plenty of time to read while stuck inside. Like posters, a full bookshelf is another great way to start conversation and display your personality when isolation season ends.