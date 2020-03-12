Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency in Tennessee as a result of the spread of COVID-19 and an increase of cases in Tennessee.
As of Thursday, March 12, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. The state of emergency will give Tennessee the ability to access federal funding to help combat the spread of the virus.
“We know that this is serious,” Gov. Lee said during a press conference on Thursday morning. “We also know this is especially serious for our neighbors who are elderly, and this is why we must all take this seriously, even if you are not in the vulnerable population.”
The governor went on to emphasize the danger that the vulnerable populations are in, specifying older adults and adults with underlying diseases such as diabetes.
“Everyday we learn more about this disease and its impact and we will continue to adapt our position to fit what we believe is best for Tennesseans,” Gov. Lee said.
Tennesseans were also encouraged to avoid hospitals and nursing homes unless necessary, remain cautious and continuously wash your hands to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.