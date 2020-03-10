Spring break is next week. That means we college students can finally have a bit of a break from the turmoil of midterms and constant homework we’ve been hit with recently.
However, that doesn’t mean we just want to sit around and do nothing on our break. There are so many cool places to head to this spring break to get a little travel in or have some new experiences.
As UT students, we are in a great location in east Tennessee where some amazing destinations are just a drive away.
Here are the best places to go for spring break 2020 – no flights necessary.
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston is an incredible city on the east coast. It has a rich history and plenty to see, and it is not an absurdly far drive for those who aren’t opposed.
An iconic travel destination, Charleston has it all – the beach, historical sights, beautiful landscapes and the list goes on.
Charleston has numerous walking tours for those who are interested in getting the full experience with an overview of the city. There are also tours of historical homes that can transport you hundreds of years back in time. You could even visit Fort Sumter where the Civil War began.
Of course, there are countless great food choices as well. The weather is also a plus, as the temperatures are nearly constantly warm. Further, with a bit of digging, you can encounter some incredible buildings and get a taste of Charleston’s natural beauty.
Savannah, Georgia
After a short visit to Charleston, you can head over to Savannah, Georgia, in roughly two hours.
For a culture-rich vacation that won’t break the bank, Savannah is an excellent choice. Similar to Charleston in its strong historical roots, Savannah is an eccentric city with so much to offer.
Home to the Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah has a plethora of artsy destinations to offer from cafés to theaters. There is even a Savannah Historic District you can visit.
For those interested in the supernatural, there are also ghost tours available. While most historic cities offer these, Savannah has many to choose from with excellent reviews.
Plus, if you’ve already visited Charleston and are about to head back to Knoxville after Savannah, “The Vampire Diaries” fans should consider stopping by Covington, Georgia, near Atlanta where the Mystic Falls sets can be found.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Although a bit of a farther drive, New Orleans is a classic tourist destination with a ton of cool things to do — even if you can only visit for a few days.
Obviously, Bourbon Street is a very popular area to visit. However, just like Charleston and Savannah, New Orleans is also full of historic sights, tasty food and has plenty of walking and home tours to choose from.
The energy in New Orleans is palpable with their infamous jazz music and the classic Mardi Gras colors: green, yellow and purple.
Also, while New Orleans has been home to many movies and television shows, “American Horror Story” fans familiar with the iconic third season “Coven” can visit several of their filming locations.
Miss Robichaux’s Academy — its real name the Buckner Mansion — can be seen, along with Madame Lalaurie’s house of horrors (aka the Hermann-Grima House) and the Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 where character Misty Day had a bit of trouble.
No matter if you’re looking for a beach vacation or to get in some enriching history lessons, any one of these southern cities is an excellent choice that won’t completely drain your bank account.