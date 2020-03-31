During this time of self-isolation, many are choosing to use their free time to enjoy some video games. Whether you’re playing the newest releases or working your way through a backlog, you might be interested in some of the new free games being offered to Xbox Live Gold members and PlayStation Plus subscribers. We’re here to catch you up on the newest line-up of free games.
“Project CARS 2”
Beginning with Xbox Live Gold members, Games with Gold is offering both “Project CARS 2” and “Fable Anniversary” for the first half of April. For the motorsports enthusiast, “Project CARS 2” is sure to satisfy the auto sports fan craving for detailed car customization and in-depth simulation racing. Casual fans of the racing genre may be turned off, but this title is a must for die hard fans of simulation racing.
“Fable Anniversary”
“Fable Anniversary” is an Xbox 360 remaster of the classic action-RPG from the original Xbox. Playable on Xbox One through backwards compatibility, this remaster is great for both longtime fans of the “Fable” franchise as well as newcomers. “Fable Anniversary” boasts updated visuals for the game’s signature storybook aesthetic as well as additional content from the original’s DLC, “Fable: The Lost Chapters.”
Players are also provided a wealth of options in how they play, mixing and matching different attributes of Strength, Skill, and Will (the Fable universe’s version of magic). Player choice is also crucial to the role-playing experience of “Fable Anniversary” as both good and evil actions will have an impact on the appearance of the player character.
“Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle” and “Toybox Turbos”
For the second half of April, Xbox Live Gold Members will also be able to download for free “Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle” and “Toybox Turbos”. “Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle” includes both “Knights of Pen and Paper” and “Knights of Pen and Paper 2”.
These turn-based RPGs sport a charming 16-bit style as the story follows a group of friends playing a session of “Dungeons and Dragons.” “Toybox Turbos” is another backwards compatible title and is an arcade-y racing game where players control, as the name suggests, a variety of toy cars.
“Dirt Rally 2.0”
It seems PlayStation Plus subscribers will also see their fair share of racing this month as well with “Dirt Rally 2.0”. Players will get to compete in authentic rallycross vehicles and circuits in this racing title. Weather and track degradation will also have an impact on the player’s driving experience.
“Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End”
Finally, but certainly not least, PlayStation Plus members will also be receiving the critically acclaimed “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” for free. This action adventure title boasts not only some of the best visuals you will find on any game on the PS4, but it also has one of the best video game narratives. “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” is the final chapter for the charming yet dopey explorer, Nathan Drake, as he embarks on one last treasure hunt to save his brother.
Not only does this game has an incredible blend of action, exploration, puzzles, and stealth sequences, but its narrative also stupendous. With witty writing and fantastic voice acting from industry veterans like Nolan North and Laura Bailey, this title provides a powerful and emotional finale for a series that is over a decade old. Whether you are an old fan of the “Uncharted” franchise or a newcomer, you would be doing yourself a huge disservice by missing out on this one of a kind game.